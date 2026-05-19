Why Is An Endoscopy Done? Common Reasons Doctors Recommend It

An endoscopy is one of the most commonly performed medical procedures used to examine the digestive tract and identify problems that may not be visible through routine scans or blood tests. Doctors recommend it to investigate symptoms such as persistent acidity, stomach pain, difficulty swallowing, unexplained vomiting, bleeding, or long-term digestive discomfort. During the procedure, a thin flexible tube with a camera, called an endoscope, is inserted through the mouth to allow doctors to closely examine the food pipe, stomach, and upper part of the small intestine. Experts say endoscopy plays an important role not only in diagnosis but also in early detection of ulcers, infections, inflammation, and even cancers affecting the digestive system.

What Is An Endoscopy?

Endoscopy is a procedure that uses a flexible tube fitted with a small camera and light to examine internal organs, most commonly the digestive tract. The most common type is upper gastrointestinal endoscopy, which evaluates:

The oesophagus (food pipe)

The stomach

The upper small intestine

The procedure is usually done under mild sedation and typically takes only a short time.

Also read: Frequent Acidity And Discomfort? Gastroenterologist Explains When It May Go Beyond Lifestyle

Persistent Acidity And Heartburn

Doctors often recommend endoscopy when a person has long-term acidity or severe heartburn that does not improve with medication. The test can help identify:

Acid reflux damage

Inflammation of the food pipe

Ulcers

Early signs of complications such as Barrett's oesophagus

Chronic untreated reflux may increase the risk of more serious digestive problems over time.

Difficulty Swallowing

Trouble swallowing food or feeling that food is getting stuck in the chest should not be ignored. An endoscopy may help detect:

Narrowing of the food pipe

Inflammation

Growths or tumours

Muscle-related swallowing disorders

Doctors say persistent swallowing difficulty always requires medical evaluation.

Stomach Pain Or Persistent Vomiting

Recurring stomach pain, bloating, nausea, or unexplained vomiting are also common reasons for endoscopy. The procedure may reveal:

gastritis

Peptic ulcers

Infections such as H. pylori

Stomach inflammation or bleeding

In some cases, biopsies may be taken during the procedure for further testing.

Unexplained Bleeding Or Anaemia

Endoscopy is often used to investigate hidden internal bleeding in the digestive tract. Doctors may recommend it if a person has:

Vomiting blood Black stools Unexplained anaemia Sudden drop in haemoglobin levels

The procedure helps identify bleeding ulcers, inflamed tissues, or abnormal growths.

Screening For Serious Conditions

In some people, endoscopy may be recommended to screen for conditions such as:

Stomach ulcers

Polyps

Early digestive tract cancers

Barrett's oesophagus

People with family history or long-standing digestive symptoms may sometimes require closer monitoring.

Also read: Basic Tests For Your Liver Health: Gastroenterologist Shares Complete List

Can Endoscopy Also Be Used For Treatment?

Besides diagnosis, endoscopy can also help doctors:

Stop internal bleeding

Remove small polyps

Stretch narrowed areas

Take tissue samples for biopsy

This makes it both a diagnostic and therapeutic procedure.

Is Endoscopy Painful?

Experts say most endoscopies are generally safe and well tolerated. Patients are often given sedation to reduce discomfort and anxiety. Some people may experience:

Mild throat irritation

Temporary bloating

Sleepiness after sedation

Serious complications are rare when performed by trained specialists.

When Should You See A Doctor?

Doctors advise seeking medical attention for symptoms such as:

Persistent acidity

Difficulty swallowing

Unexplained weight loss

Vomiting blood

Black stools

Ongoing stomach pain

Ignoring these symptoms may delay diagnosis of serious digestive conditions. An endoscopy is an important medical procedure used to diagnose and sometimes treat several digestive disorders. Experts say it helps detect conditions ranging from acid reflux and ulcers to infections and early cancers, making timely medical evaluation essential when persistent digestive symptoms appear.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.