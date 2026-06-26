The arrival of the monsoon brings cooler temperatures and much-needed relief from the summer heat, but it also ushers in a season when children become particularly vulnerable to infections. Increased humidity, stagnant water, contaminated food and drinking water, and more time spent indoors create ideal conditions for viruses, bacteria, fungi and mosquitoes to thrive. As a result, pediatric clinics across India often witness a rise in cases of viral fever, respiratory infections, diarrhoea, dengue, chikungunya, conjunctivitis and skin infections during the rainy months.

Young children are especially susceptible because their immune systems are still developing, and they frequently come into contact with germs through shared toys, classrooms and outdoor play. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), preventing common monsoon illnesses relies largely on good hygiene, safe food and water practices, mosquito control and ensuring children receive all age-appropriate vaccinations.

The good news is that most monsoon infections are preventable. By adopting a few simple daily habits, parents can significantly reduce their child's risk of falling ill while allowing them to safely enjoy the rainy season.

Why Children Fall Sick More Often During The Monsoon

The rainy season changes the environment in several ways that favour disease transmission. High humidity allows many viruses and bacteria to survive longer on surfaces and in the air. Rainwater collecting in flowerpots, tyres, construction sites and uncovered containers provides breeding grounds for mosquitoes that spread dengue and chikungunya. Heavy rainfall and flooding may contaminate drinking water with sewage, increasing the risk of diarrhoeal diseases and hepatitis A. Meanwhile, damp clothing and prolonged exposure to moisture encourage fungal skin infections.

According to the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC), the incidence of dengue and other mosquito-borne illnesses typically rises during and immediately after the monsoon because of increased mosquito breeding. The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) also reports seasonal spikes in acute diarrhoeal diseases during periods of heavy rainfall.

Common Monsoon Infections In Children

Parents should be aware of the illnesses that become more common during the rainy season.

Respiratory Viral Infections: Colds, influenza and other viral respiratory illnesses spread rapidly when children spend more time indoors in schools, daycare centres and crowded homes. Symptoms usually include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose and fatigue. Diarrhea And Gastrointestinal Infections: Unsafe drinking water and contaminated food increase the risk of diarrhoea, gastroenteritis, typhoid and hepatitis A. Young children are particularly vulnerable to dehydration, making prompt fluid replacement essential. Mosquito-Borne Diseases: Dengue and chikungunya are among the most important viral illnesses during the monsoon. Symptoms include high fever, severe body pain, headache, rash and extreme fatigue. Dengue can occasionally progress to severe disease requiring hospitalisation. Skin And Fungal Infections: Wet shoes, damp clothing and prolonged skin moisture can lead to fungal infections, athlete's foot, rashes and bacterial skin infections, especially in active children. Eye Infections: Conjunctivitis spreads easily among school-going children through direct contact and contaminated hands.

Simple Ways To Protect Your Child During The Monsoon

Encourage Frequent Handwashing: Hand hygiene remains one of the simplest and most effective ways to prevent infections. According to UNICEF India, washing hands with soap at critical times can reduce diarrhoeal diseases by nearly 47% and respiratory infections by 23%, making it one of the most cost-effective public health interventions. Parents should ensure children wash their hands before eating, after using the toilet, after outdoor play and after coughing or sneezing. Ensure Safe Drinking Water: Always provide boiled, filtered or properly treated drinking water. Water storage containers should remain clean and covered to prevent contamination. Oral rehydration solution (ORS) should be used promptly if diarrhoea develops to prevent dehydration, in line with Government of India recommendations. Serve Fresh, Home-Cooked Meals: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) advises avoiding uncovered street food, cut fruits and improperly stored leftovers during the rainy season, as warm and humid conditions encourage microbial growth. Freshly prepared meals and thoroughly washed fruits and vegetables remain the safest choices. Prevent Mosquito Breeding: Empty stagnant water from coolers, flowerpots, buckets, tyres and terraces every week. Children should wear full-sleeved clothing when possible, particularly during the day when Aedes mosquitoes that transmit dengue are most active. Mosquito nets and child-safe repellents provide additional protection. Keep Children Dry: Wet clothes and shoes should be changed immediately after coming home. Dry feet thoroughly, especially between the toes, to reduce fungal infections. Children should avoid walking barefoot through puddles or floodwater. Keep Vaccinations Up To Date: Routine childhood immunisation remains one of the most effective ways to prevent several serious infectious diseases. Depending on age and medical history, doctors may also recommend seasonal influenza vaccination for eligible children, particularly those with chronic medical conditions.

Foods That Support A Healthy Immune System

Although no food can completely prevent infections, a balanced diet helps support normal immune function.

Parents should include:

Seasonal fruits rich in vitamin C such as guava, oranges and amla

Protein-rich foods including eggs, pulses, dairy products and lean meats

Green vegetables prepared hygienically

Nuts and seeds for healthy fats and micronutrients

Plenty of fluids to maintain hydration

Breastfeeding should continue for infants, as recommended by the World Health Organization and the Indian Academy of Pediatrics, because breast milk provides antibodies that help protect against infections.

Warning Signs That Need Medical Attention

Parents should consult a doctor immediately if a child develops:

Fever lasting longer than 48-72 hours

Difficulty breathing

Persistent vomiting

Severe diarrhea or blood in stools

Reduced urination or signs of dehydration

Unusual drowsiness or confusion

Rash accompanied by high fever

Bleeding from the gums or nose

Severe abdominal pain

Early diagnosis is especially important for illnesses such as dengue, where timely monitoring can prevent serious complications.

Monsoon may be one of the most enjoyable seasons for children, but it also brings a higher risk of respiratory, mosquito-borne, water-borne and fungal infections. Fortunately, most of these illnesses can be prevented through simple measures such as frequent handwashing, safe drinking water, healthy food, mosquito control, maintaining personal hygiene and seeking prompt medical care when warning signs appear. By making these habits part of the family's daily routine, parents can help children stay healthy and enjoy the rainy season safely.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.