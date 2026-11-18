When a couple faces trouble conceiving, woman is often asked to do medical tests. But male health also plays an important role in pregnancy and fertility should never be treated as a woman's responsibility alone. A man's hormones, food habits, weight and daily routine can also affect his reproductive health.

Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary says that thyroid function is missed during male fertility tests. A regular semen test might not be able to provide a complete picture of a man's reproductive health, so checking other things can also help doctors understand the problem.

On Instagram, the health expert shared that “In a controlled study, it was seen that men who had an overactive thyroid, they had a sperm motility of 28%. Healthy men in the same study had 57%. Less than half. And what is motility? It is whether the sperm can actually swim. So your husband can have a perfectly good sperm count, but if the sperm motility or the way they move, is not happening properly, then it's a waste. Then in this study, they treated the thyroid. Guess what happened to the motility? The sperm motility went up to 45 from 28.”

Rashi Chowdhary explains that both low and high thyroid levels can affect a man's sperm health. Another study found that men with hypothyroidism had only 20% sperm motility, compared to 61% in men with normal thyroid.

Another finding showed that men with an overactive thyroid had an average sperm count of 22 million, while those with normal thyroid levels had 88 million.

She suggests that “These differences are enormous for something you can actually fix just by understanding or doing the right blood test. And here is the part that should really land for you guys. A study was done in 8000 men, and it was found that even inside the normal range, the men in the top quarter for free T3 had better sperm motility than the men at the bottom. So normal thyroid report is not the same as an optimal one.”

The nutritionist further explains that thyroid hormones control testicular function, testosterone balance, and sperm production. When these hormones are not balanced, they "disturb the entire environment in which the sperm is made.” She suggests that men who have low sperm motility and nobody's able to explain why, they should check with their doctor, for tests such as TSH, Total T4, Total T3, Free T3, Free T4 and thyroid antibodies.

According to Rashi Chowdhary, these tests can help doctors understand if a thyroid problem is affecting sperm health.

Also Read: Gauahar Khan Opens Up About 2 Miscarriages Before Welcoming Her First Son: What Causes Early Pregnancy Loss?

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