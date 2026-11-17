Actress Gauahar Khan recently revealed that she experienced two miscarriages before welcoming her son, Zehaan, with her husband Zaid Darbar. "When we got to it, my first was a miscarriage, which happened around two and a half months. And we had seen the heartbeat and all of that. So that took in an emotional turmoil," she said on Soha Ali Khan's podcast, All About Her. Khan further revealed that she experienced a second miscarriage after waiting for a few months following her first pregnancy loss. "We had to wait for a few months. And then I lost the second one too. But not after seeing the heartbeat. I just lost it after getting pregnant in the fifth week," she said.

"After the second one, I got pregnant easily. Zehaan happened," she shared.

Early pregnancy loss, also known as a miscarriage, is the spontaneous end of a pregnancy within the first trimester, before 12 to 13 weeks of gestation. According to a study published in the journal StatPearls, early pregnancy loss is very common, affecting roughly 10% to 20% of clinically recognised pregnancies.

Common symptoms

While some losses occur without any noticeable symptoms, common signs include:

Vaginal bleeding

Cramping or pain

Passage of tissue

Light spotting and mild cramping can also happen in healthy early pregnancies, so a medical evaluation is always needed to determine the cause.

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What causes early pregnancy loss?

"Early pregnancy loss, also referred to as early miscarriage, takes place during the first trimester (12 weeks) of pregnancy. The primary cause behind early pregnancy loss is usually chromosomal defects resulting in abnormal embryonic development, which prevents the embryo from developing properly. These chromosomal abnormalities happen by chance rather than through something done by the mother," says Dr. Mannan Gupta, Chairman and HOD, Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Elantis Healthcare, New Delhi.

"Other factors which may contribute to early pregnancy loss could include hormonal disorder, uncontrolled diabetes, thyroid problems and abnormalities of the reproductive system, some infections and immune system disorders. Further risk factors include increased age of the mother. Often the exact reason remains unknown," Dr. Mannan added.

What mothers can do to prevent early miscarriage?

"While not all miscarriages can be prevented, there are steps women can take to promote a healthy pregnancy and reduce avoidable risks. Women should visit a doctor for preconception care before becoming pregnant. This can help identify any underlying conditions, such as diabetes, thyroid disorders, or hormonal issues."

"Taking folic acid before conception and during the early stages of pregnancy, maintaining a healthy diet, and avoiding smoking, alcohol, and recreational drugs are essential for fetal health. Women should only take medications that are prescribed by a doctor and should attend regular antenatal check-ups. It's important to note that some miscarriages can occur even when all precautionary measures are taken," Dr. Mannan recommended.

When should women plan next pregnancy after an early miscarriage?

"Whether or not a woman tries to get pregnant again right after the miscarriage is largely dependent on her bodily healing, psychological preparedness and health issues. In normal circumstances, if the miscarriage was uncomplicated and there are no health risks, a couple can try to have a baby after their bleeding stops and the woman feels ready emotionally," highlights Dr Aastha Gupta, Senior IVF Consultant and Infertility Expert, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Delhi IVF New Delhi.

Dr. Aastha also added that "In general, there is no evidence to support claims that women should wait three to six months after an uncomplicated early miscarriage. Nevertheless, it is recommended that there be a follow-up checkup to determine if there are any health issues at play. Women who have suffered from recurring miscarriages or complications may require extra checkups before attempting another pregnancy."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.