Botox, or botulinum toxin type A, is a cosmetic injectable that is used to smooth out wrinkles and fine lines. While it is commonly used globally for its appearance-enhancing properties, recent cases of toxicity in the UK have raised alarm. But the exact cause behind it is the use of unlicensed or counterfeit botox-like products. Even though botox is used widely, it is not exactly risk-free, as the primary function of it is to temporarily paralyse muscles to reduce wrinkles. But how it is used, where and who administers it can have varying effects.

The dose of Botox in one sitting can also affect the risks that can occur as a result. Multiple studies and reviews, such as the in the Journal of Internal Medicine, details the risks attached to the use of botox as a cosmetic procedure.

Can Botox Really Cause Botulism?

Yes, Botox can really cause botulism even though it is rare and usually linked to unsafe practices. The exact term is known as 'iatrogenic botulism' (caused by medical and cosmetic exposure), which happens when the toxin spreads beyond the injection site). It can also happen due to an excessive dose or poor-quality product used.

The improper use of botox can turn a cosmetic tool into a dangerous neurotoxin depending on exposure levels. So, getting Botox from unsafe and unlicensed places is specifically dangerous.

The UK Health Agency has issued an official warning over the use of unlicensed and unregulated Botox usage in Leeds. The specific presence of clostridium botulinum bacteria causes botulism that can present in people with symptoms:

Drooping eyelids

Difficulty swallowing

Breathing issues

Some patients require hospitalisation and even respiratory support for treatment. It is important to note that most cases are linked to illegal/unlicensed products or untrained providers.

5 Things To Consider Before Getting Botox

1. Check If The Product Is Licensed

As per the health agency warning and the regulatory framework established by the Federal Food and Drug Administration, if you are seeking Botox, then check the licence. A licence is issued after scrutiny by the health agencies to ensure public health safety, so checking this is important.

2. Choose A Qualified Medical Professional

Only a qualified and experienced medical professional can administer botox safely. While untrained practitioners increase the risk of toxicity, it is also advisable to avoid getting home-based botox treatments and seeking the same in unregulated salons.

3. Understand The Dose And Procedure

The dose of the botox matters for its effects, be they negative or positive. A high dose or wrong injection technique can lead to toxin spread, which can carry significant health risks. If you overuse botox, it can have systemic effects on the body which need to be treated medically.

4. Know The Early Symptoms Of Botulism

The early symptoms of botulism can be identified, as it can occur as follows:

Drooping eyelids

Difficulty swallowing

Slurred speech

Muscle weakness

Early detection is critical to stop the progress of the potential health risks.

5. Avoid Unregulated Or Social Media Offers

Botox should be administered by medically trained professionals; it should not be done by untrained people who are looking to make a sale. Many UK cases are traced to the use of black-market products and social media promotions. Botox should be safely available in medical facilities.

Is Botox Safe When Done Correctly?

Botox is considered generally safe when it is administered by trained doctors and the quality of it is approved and licensed for use. Millions of procedures are performed globally each year to make sure that people who medically need it can get it safely. Certain medical conditions also need botox as a supportive measure to offer better patient outcomes.

Also Read: Botox vs Fillers: Expert Shares Prices In India, Differences Between The Beauty Procedures

When Should You Seek Medical Help?

If you suspect that you are experiencing symptoms of potential botulism after a Botox injection, then you need to analyse the symptoms.

After a recent injection, if you suffer from vision problems, breathing difficulty and swallowing issues need immediate hospital consultation.

Botox is safe but not risk-free, but the outbreaks in the UK should highlight that regulation and informed patient choice are essential. Cosmetic procedures are medical treatments, not beauty shortcuts, as they can result in serious health consequences.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.