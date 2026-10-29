60 Nutraceutical Ads Flagged For Unsupported Health Claims: What India's Rules Say

From supplements promising rapid weight loss to capsules claiming younger-looking skin and products suggesting they can reverse asthma, nutraceutical advertising in India is increasingly blurring the line between wellness support and medical treatment.

A new report by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), released on October 28, has raised concerns about the scientific evidence behind such claims. Its review examined 61 advertisements between July and September 2026. Investigations into 60 were completed, and all 60 were found to violate the self-regulatory body's advertising code because advertisers failed to adequately substantiate their claims.

The findings come amid renewed regulatory scrutiny of India's health supplement market. On October 15, 2026, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) issued an advisory directing manufacturers to comply with mandatory labelling requirements and warnings for plant-based and botanical ingredients in nutraceuticals and other specialised food products.

The distinction matters because nutraceuticals are regulated as food products, not medicines. They may support nutritional needs or provide physiological benefits, but they cannot automatically be marketed as treatments or cures for diseases.

Here is what the latest report reveals, what Indian regulations require, and how consumers can assess health claims before purchasing supplements.

ASCI flags unsupported claims about weight loss, skin and disease reversal

ASCI's report, A Pill for Thought: Review of Health and Wellness Claims in Nutraceutical Advertising, examined advertisements making claims about weight management, skincare, anti-ageing and respiratory health.

Among the claims flagged were promises to lose six kilograms in 60 days, make skin appear seven years younger, reverse asthma or polycystic ovarian disease (PCOD), and provide 300% stronger protection against ultraviolet damage.

Of the 60 advertisements found to violate the ASCI Code, 29 advertisers did not contest the objections. The remaining 31 contested the objections but failed to provide adequate evidence to support their claims.

The report also highlighted advertisements suggesting that supplements could produce healthier-looking lungs or reverse the effects of smoking and pollution. Such representations can create unrealistic expectations, particularly among people seeking relief from chronic illnesses.

ASCI's findings concern compliance with its advertising code; they should not be interpreted as a finding that every product involved was unsafe or ineffective for every possible use.

READ | Government Proposes Tighter Curbs On Prescription Drug Ads, GLP-1 Weight-Loss Medicines In Focus

Why evidence about an ingredient is not proof that a product works

One key concern was the use of research on individual ingredients to support claims about finished products.

A botanical extract or nutrient may have been studied in a particular dose, formulation or population. That does not establish that a commercial supplement containing the ingredient will deliver the same benefit.

The finished formulation, ingredient concentration, bioavailability, interactions with other ingredients and recommended dose can all affect the outcome.

ASCI also flagged claims involving rapid results, before-and-after images and comparisons such as "faster" or "more effective" when advertisers could not adequately demonstrate the promised benefit or explain the basis of comparison.

For consumers, the takeaway is straightforward: scientific-sounding language, impressive percentages and references to research are not substitutes for credible evidence supporting the actual product and the specific claim being advertised.

FSSAI's 2016 nutraceutical regulations prohibit medicinal claims

India's principal framework for these products is the Food Safety and Standards (Health Supplements, Nutraceuticals, Food for Special Dietary Use, Food for Special Medical Purpose, Functional Food and Novel Food) Regulations, 2016.

These regulations govern specialised food categories, including health supplements and nutraceuticals, and prescribe requirements for permitted ingredients, usage levels, product composition and labelling.

Crucially, nutraceuticals are intended to provide physiological benefits or help maintain good health; they are not intended to treat or cure medical conditions, diseases or disorders.

The rules also restrict claims made through product labelling, presentation and advertising. Claims that a product treats, cures, mitigates or prevents a specific disease are not permitted unless specifically allowed by the Food Authority.

This means a supplement cannot simply be marketed as a cure for asthma, PCOS or another disease because an ingredient has been associated with a potential health benefit in a study.

FSSAI's October 2026 advisory tightens scrutiny of botanical labels

On October 15, FSSAI issued an advisory highlighting non-compliance with mandatory labelling requirements and warning statements for plant and botanical ingredients and their extracts.

The advisory directs food business operators dealing in nutraceuticals, health supplements and certain other specialised food products to ensure that labels identify the plant part used and carry the applicable cautionary statements or warnings specified for relevant ingredients.

These requirements matter because botanical ingredients can have physiological effects, contraindications or potential interactions. A product's plant-based or "natural" positioning does not eliminate the need for safety information.

FSSAI warned that violations could attract regulatory action under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, including penalties and possible suspension or cancellation of licences, as applicable.

The advisory reinforces existing legal obligations rather than establishing that every botanical supplement is unsafe. It also illustrates that compliance involves more than advertising language: ingredients, formulation, labelling and warnings all matter.

The Advertising and Claims Regulations require scientific substantiation

The Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, provide another important layer of protection. Under these rules, health claims must meet specified conditions and be supported by relevant scientific evidence. Claims attributed directly to a product must satisfy the applicable substantiation requirements, including evidence from well-designed human intervention studies where prescribed by the regulations.

Certain permitted nutritional, health and disease-risk-reduction claims may be used only under the applicable conditions. Other claims may require prior approval from FSSAI.

The framework also means that advertisers cannot rely on selective evidence to imply benefits beyond what the research establishes. A disclaimer in small print does not automatically make a misleading headline or visual acceptable.

Consumers should therefore distinguish between an authorised or otherwise compliant claim about a nutrient's role in the body and a promise that a particular supplement will prevent, reverse or treat a disease.

Consumer protection rules also apply to misleading supplement advertisements

FSSAI is not the only authority relevant to misleading health claims. The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), established under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, has powers to address unfair trade practices and false or misleading advertisements.

The Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisements and Endorsements for Misleading Advertisements, 2022, require advertisements to be truthful and not mislead consumers through unsupported promises, omissions or deceptive presentations.

The guidelines provide for penalties of up to Rs 10 lakh for a misleading advertisement and up to Rs 50 lakh for subsequent contraventions. They also allow restrictions on endorsers in specified circumstances.

ASCI, meanwhile, is an advertising self-regulatory organisation rather than a government enforcement authority. It can assess advertisements under its code and seek modification or withdrawal, while statutory regulators can act under their respective laws.

Together, these frameworks address different aspects of the problem: scientific substantiation, food safety and labelling, and consumer protection against misleading advertising.

What consumers should check before buying a nutraceutical

Consumers can take several practical steps before purchasing supplements:

Question dramatic promises: Be cautious of guaranteed weight loss, rapid anti-ageing results or claims that a supplement reverses a chronic disease.

Be cautious of guaranteed weight loss, rapid anti-ageing results or claims that a supplement reverses a chronic disease. Check the label: Look for the product category, ingredients, recommended usage, warnings, manufacturer details and applicable regulatory information.

Look for the product category, ingredients, recommended usage, warnings, manufacturer details and applicable regulatory information. Do not equate natural with safe: Herbal and botanical ingredients can cause adverse effects or interact with medicines.

Herbal and botanical ingredients can cause adverse effects or interact with medicines. Look beyond testimonials: Celebrity endorsements, influencer videos and before-and-after photographs do not establish clinical effectiveness.

Celebrity endorsements, influencer videos and before-and-after photographs do not establish clinical effectiveness. Consult a qualified healthcare professional: This is particularly important for people with chronic illnesses, pregnant or breastfeeding individuals, and those taking prescription medicines.

This is particularly important for people with chronic illnesses, pregnant or breastfeeding individuals, and those taking prescription medicines. Do not replace treatment: Never stop prescribed medication or delay medical care because an advertisement claims that a supplement can treat or reverse a disease.

A nutraceutical may have a legitimate role in appropriate circumstances, but the decision should depend on the person's needs, the product's evidence and its safety profile, not on the strength of its marketing.

READ | Could Your Smartwatch Be Giving You Headaches? What Doctors Want You To Know

ASCI's latest findings highlight a persistent challenge in India's expanding supplement market: claims about health benefits can run ahead of the scientific evidence available to support them. FSSAI's October 2026 advisory adds urgency to the issue by reminding manufacturers of their obligations on botanical ingredient labelling and warnings.

India already has rules governing nutraceutical composition, claims, advertising and consumer protection. The challenge is ensuring that these requirements translate into credible labels, responsible marketing and effective enforcement.

For consumers, the safest approach is to treat promises of rapid transformation or disease reversal with caution, verify product information and seek medical advice when needed. A supplement's promise should never be mistaken for proof.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.