Wearable devices such as smartwatches and fitness bands have become extremely popular as they help track daily activity and monitor health. They can count steps, estimate calories burned, track sleep and keep an eye on heart rate. Some advanced devices can also detect irregular heart rhythms, record ECG patterns and estimate blood oxygen levels. However, a recent social media discussion has also drawn attention to a less-discussed concern: headaches associated with prolonged wearable use. While there is no strong evidence that ordinary smartwatch use directly causes migraines or serious illness, some people may experience discomfort while wearing these devices.

Doctors say wearables can be useful, but they should not be treated as a replacement for medical advice. Continuous monitoring can sometimes create anxiety, disturb sleep or cause physical discomfort, particularly when a device is worn too tightly or for long periods. In some cases, inaccurate readings may also lead to unnecessary worry or false reassurance. Understanding these possible side effects can help users make better choices about how and when they wear their smart devices.

Headaches And Discomfort

Headache is one of the concerns that users may notice, although it should not automatically be blamed on the smartwatch itself. Dr Ananya Mohanty, Consultant - Internal Medicine, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneswar, says there is no significant evidence that ordinary smartwatch radiofrequency or Bluetooth exposure causes migraines or cancer.

However, prolonged use, discomfort, stress related to constant monitoring or sleep disruption may lead to headaches in some people. If headaches repeatedly occur while using a particular device, taking breaks and observing whether symptoms improve may be helpful. Persistent or severe headaches should be medically evaluated rather than assumed to be caused by the wearable.

Skin Irritation And Rashes

Smartwatches and fitness bands stay in contact with the skin for several hours a day. Sweat trapped beneath the strap, nickel in certain components or sensitivity to strap materials can cause contact dermatitis. This may lead to redness, itching, dryness, burning or a rash around the wrist. Keeping the strap and skin clean and dry can reduce the risk.

Numbness From A Tight Strap

A watch that fits too tightly can cause significant discomfort. Continuous pressure around the wrist may also result in numbness or a tingling sensation. Dr Mohanty advises users not to wear the device too tightly. A wearable should sit securely enough to record measurements but should not leave deep marks or cause discomfort.

Anxiety From Constant Checks

One of the less obvious effects of wearables can be psychological. Having heart rate, calories, sleep scores and other measurements available throughout the day can encourage people to check them repeatedly. An unexpected change in heart rate or a lower-than-usual sleep score may cause unnecessary worry. For some users, this constant checking can increase health-related anxiety instead of providing reassurance.

Sleep Disturbance

Sleep trackers are designed to help people understand their sleeping patterns, but the device itself can sometimes interfere with sleep. Notifications, vibrations or alerts appearing during the night can wake a person or make it harder to return to sleep. People who are sensitive to nighttime notifications can consider disabling non-essential alerts or removing the device while sleeping, particularly if sleep quality is being affected.

False Alarms And Inaccurate Readings

Wearables can provide useful health information, but their readings are not always accurate. Measurements can be affected by movement, poor contact between the device and skin or a low battery. This can result in false alarms or, equally importantly, false reassurance. A smartwatch may show an abnormal heart rate when there is no serious problem, or fail to accurately capture a health change.

Dr Mohanty says wearables should never replace a doctor's consultation or expert evaluation. If a device repeatedly shows an abnormal heart rate or ECG pattern, the finding should be discussed with a doctor rather than interpreted independently.

What About Bluetooth And Radiofrequency Exposure?

Concerns about radiation from smartwatches are common, particularly when devices are worn continuously. According to Dr Mohanty, Bluetooth and smartwatch radiofrequency exposure is extremely low and remains within safety limits.

There is currently no significant evidence suggesting that ordinary smartwatch use causes migraines, cancer or other major harmful effects on the body. Therefore, users should be more mindful of practical concerns such as tight straps, skin irritation, sleep disruption and anxiety from constant monitoring.

Dr Mohanty recommends avoiding an excessively tight fit and not wearing the device for very long periods if it causes skin irritation or discomfort. The strap should also be kept dry, particularly after exercise or sweating. Most importantly, health readings should be viewed as information rather than a diagnosis. If an abnormal heart rate or ECG reading appears repeatedly, consult a doctor for proper evaluation.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.