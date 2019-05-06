Keto Diet Vs Low-Carb Diet: Which Is Better For Quick Weight Loss?

Both keto diet and low-carb diet offer promising results for achieving quick weight loss

Highlights Keto diet involves fewer protein intake than low-carb diet It involves high-fat intake Low-carb diet includes more carbs than keto diet

Both keto and low-carb diet are famous for offering quick weight loss. But, what is the difference between the two? While keto diet is a low-carb diet, it will still put you in a state of ketosis. People on a keto diet need to enter ketosis as this is the condition in which the body burns fat for fuel instead of carbs. In a state of ketosis, you tend to feel less hungry. Foods that are included in keto diet and weight loss help in maintaining muscle mass as well. This is provided that you follow the diets with the right technique.

Keto diet vs low-carb diet: What's the difference?

One of the most important steps of a keto diet is to limit your carb intake to as low as 20 gms in a day. Alongside, you also need to limit your protein consumption, depending on the level of your physical activity.

A low-carb diet, on the other hand, also requires you to limit your carbs, but involves more protein than keto diet. If you are on a low-carb diet, 20% of it will involve carbs, 40% of it will contain protein and 40% will be fat. In a low-carb diet, the body does not enter the state of ketosis. This kind of diet plan offers temporary and quick weight loss.

In keto diet, less than 5% of your calories will come from carbs. It makes the body enter a state of ketosis. 70% of the diet includes high fat foods, 25% of the diet includes high protein foods and only 5% includes carbs.

Both keto diet and low-carb diet are famous for offering weight loss

Photo Credit: iStock

Speaking of other diets like Paleo, they focus primarily on foods that were consume during Paleolithic area. Likewise, there is the Mediterranean diet, carnivore diet and intermittent fasting, all of which have their own set of protocols for offering weight loss.

If you want to avail quick weight loss, both keto diet and low-carb can show promising results. Make sure you follow them with the right technique to reach your desired goal in the set time period.

Nutritionists are of the opinion that no particular fad diet should be followed for too long. They can lead to nutritional deficiencies and may make you feel fatigued and irritable. What's more is that the quick weight loss comes back as soon as you get back to normal eating routine. Thus, you should try to follow these diets in moderation or follow them only for a short period of time.

