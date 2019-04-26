Quick weight loss can slow down your metabolism

Highlights Quick weight loss can lead to loss of muscle It can make you fatigued and constipated It can adversely affect your mental health

As appealing as quick weight loss may seem in the short run, it can have some detrimental effects on your health. Being overweight or obese can seem to be so daunting that it may make you feel compelled to take extreme measures for instant weight loss. This is one of the many reasons why fad diets like keto diet, paleo diet, Mediterranean diet and low-carb diets have gained so much popularity. In this article, we talk about ways how quick weight loss can backfire for you.

5 ways how quick weight loss can backfire for you

1. Nutritional deficiencies: Most of these calorie deficit diets can end in one or more nutritional deficiencies. For instance, keto diet involves giving up on carbs, a macronutrient which the body requires for energy. Giving up on carbs entirely can make you feel lethargic, moody and may even give room to cravings. In more extreme cases, giving up on one or more food groups can cause fatigue, anaemia, brittle hair and constipation.

2. It adversely affects metabolism: You may not realise this but resorting to methods of quick weight loss can slow down your metabolism. When you are on calorie-restricted diets, it makes your body recognise it as a sign of limited food supply and enters the starvation mood. This is the time when your metabolism slows down. This prevents your body from conserving energy and the body hangs onto more fat.

Quick weight loss diets must not be continued for a long period of time

3. Loss of muscle: Many times, quick weight loss diets can make you lose muscle instead of fat. Muscle tone is quite likely to suffer when you continue with calorie-deficit diets for a long period of time.

4. Dehydration: Dehydration is also a common side effect of diets that are restrictive in nature. Rapid water loss can cause constipation, headaches, muscle cramps and can also make you feel low on energy.

5. Adverse effects on your mental health: Quick weight loss diets can take a toll on your mental health. You might not settle into your new body shape and weight. This may lead to development of eating disorders and increase risks of mental health conditions.

