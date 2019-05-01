Satisfy Your Carb Cravings With These Keto-Friendly Fenugreek Cheese Paranthas

These paranthas are low in carbs and can make you feel full

Highlights Keto friendly paranthas can be made with almond flour They can satisfy your carb cravings on keto diet They are weight loss friendly as well

If you are trying to lose weight, it is quite likely that you are following a diet which includes fewer carbs. While a diet low in carbs can help you achieve quick weight loss, it can also make you feel irritated and low on energy. Low-carb diets can make you lack feeling of fullness if you are not consuming other nutrients like protein, fibre and fat, in appropriate quantity. Also, you tend to miss some staple foods like rotis and paranthas.

We previously did an article on how to include rotis or chapattis in your keto diet. In this article, we are going to share keto-friendly and low-carb friendly paranthas that can help you feel full and satisfy your carb cravings.

Keto-friendly fenugreek cheese paranthas

Paranthas are famous in North India. They are popular for being a filling, nourishing and delicious breakfast food that is consumed with dahi, some pickle, butter, and tea or lassi. People either make plain paranthas seasoned with salt, or their stuffed variants. Stuffed paranthas can be made with cauliflower, onion, radish, potato, spinach, mixed vegetables, spinach and much more.

Carb cravings occur when people are on a low-carb or keto diet for quick weight loss

Photo Credit: iStock

Here we are going to talk about a cheese and fenugreek parantha which is also keto-friendly.

To prepare these keto-friendly paranthas, you need almond flour (2 cups), flaxseed flour (1 cup), psyliium husk powder (3 tbsp), carrom seeds (1//2 tsp), cayenne pepper or red chilli powder (1/2 tsp), turmeric powder (1/4 tsp), green chilli (1) and salt to taste. Knead the dough with hot water, and some olive oil or ghee.

While preparing the parantha, take a cup of cheese of your choice and some dried fenugreek leaves (2-3 tsp). Roll the dough into small balls and flatten the ball in a round shape. Add cheese and fenugreek leaves. Use fenugreek in small quantities as they have a strong flavour. Wrap the stuffing to form a ball and the flatten it into a round parantha with a rolling pin.

Cook with some ghee on the tawa, roast both sides until golden brown. Add a dollop of butter on the parantha and serve hot with pickle and yogurt.

This parantha can satisfy your carb cravings on a keto or low-carb diet that you have been following for quick weight loss.

(Inputs as shared on Instagram by TheKetoEpoch)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.