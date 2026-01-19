"I Never Skip Nuts," Says Top Gut Doctor; All Benefits Listed

A nutritious diet is fundamental to overall health and well-being. From immune function to energy levels, your body needs essential nutrients to function optimally. Additionally, a balanced diet rich in vitamins, minerals, proteins, healthy fats, and carbohydrates can help prevent chronic diseases, improve mood, and enhance physical performance. Adding nuts to diet is an excellent way to boost overall nutrient intake instantly. Nuts are a powerhouse of nutrients. They are rich in healthy fats, particularly unsaturated fats, which can help reduce bad cholesterol levels and lower the risk of heart disease. Nuts also contain high levels of protein, fibre, vitamins (such as E and B vitamins), and minerals (like magnesium, zinc, and potassium).

Adding nuts to your diet can instantly enhance your nutrition in several ways:

1. Nutrient density: Nuts provide a concentrated source of nutrients. Just a handful can offer substantial amounts of protein, healthy fats, and a variety of vitamins and minerals.

2. Healthy fats: Nuts are high in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which support heart health and cognitive function.

3. Fibre: The fibre content in nuts aids digestion, promotes a feeling of fullness, and can help regulate blood sugar levels.

4. Antioxidants: Many nuts are rich in antioxidants, which help combat oxidative stress and may reduce inflammation in the body.

Benefits of eating nuts daily

"Foods I never skip as a doctor. I eat a handful of nuts daily and here's why," says Dr. Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities in an Instagram post. He further mentioned the benefits of eating nuts daily:

Improves my liver health because of the vitamin E content

Improves gallbladder health and decreases the risk of gallstones

Helps with acid reflux due to fibre and calcium

Decreases risk of dementia

Decreases risk of colon cancer

Other notable benefits include:

1. Boosts heart health

Regular consumption of nuts has been associated with a lowered risk of heart disease. They help improve cholesterol levels and reduce arterial inflammation.

2. Supports weight management

Although high in calories, nuts can aid in weight control. Their high protein and fibre content help satisfy hunger, leading to reduced overall caloric intake.

3. Improves brain function

Nuts, particularly walnuts, are known for their neuroprotective properties and may support cognitive health and memory.

4. Controls blood sugar

Nuts can improve insulin sensitivity and reduce blood sugar spikes, making them an excellent snack for individuals with diabetes.

5. Enhances skin health

The healthy fats and antioxidants in nuts can support skin health and help combat signs of ageing.

Tips for safe consumption

1. Portion control: Nuts are calorie-dense, so it's best to stick to a handful as a serving size to avoid excess calorie intake.

2. Raw or roasted: Choose raw or dry-roasted nuts without added sugars or unhealthy oils for maximum benefits. Also, avoid those with excessive salt.

3. Variety: Incorporate different types of nuts like almonds, walnuts, pistachios, cashews and others to enjoy a broader spectrum of nutrients.

4. Combine with other foods: Mix nuts into yogurt, oatmeal, or salads for added crunch and nutrition.

Ways to incorporate nuts into your diet

1. Keep a small bag of mixed nuts in your bag or car for a healthy snack on the go.

2. Add chopped nuts to cereal or oatmeal to enhance flavour and nutrition.

3. Include nuts in baked goods, such as muffins or energy bars, for added texture and health benefits.

4. Use almond or peanut butter on whole-grain bread or in smoothies for a nutritious and delicious option.

5. Sprinkle nuts on salads for added protein and crunch, enhancing the meal's overall nutrient profile.

Incorporating nuts into your daily diet not only boosts your nutritional intake but also contributes to lifelong health benefits, making them a smart choice for anyone looking to improve their diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.