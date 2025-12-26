Doctor Lists Best Nuts For Healthy Snacking This Holiday Season

Healthy snacking becomes particularly important during the holiday season, a time often filled with indulgent treats and high-calorie options. Maintaining healthy snacking habits during this festive period can help manage energy levels, control cravings, and even support overall well-being. Nuts are an excellent choice for healthy snacking due to their rich nutritional profile and various health benefits. They provide a convenient source of protein, healthy fats, fibre, vitamins, and minerals, making them a power-packed option to satisfy hunger in a nutritious way. Recently, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, popularly known as the "gut doctor" and a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, took to Instagram to share a list of nuts that you can snack on during the holiday season.

Top nuts to snack on and the best time to eat these

1. Almonds

Almonds are a nutrient-dense superfood packed with healthy fats, fibre, protein, magnesium, and vitamin E. Monounsaturated fats in almonds help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol and improve overall heart function. Additionally, almonds promote better blood sugar control, enhance digestion, support weight management, and may help reduce the risk of chronic diseases. They are also known to promote skin health.

Best time to eat: "Eat almonds in the morning because vitamin E and magnesium support blood sugar control and brain function," Dr. Sethi said.

2. Walnuts

Walnuts are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, which play a vital role in maintaining brain health. They are also rich in antioxidants, which can help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in the body.

Best time to eat: "Eat walnuts in the evening because omega-3s and melatonin promote brain health and better sleep," Dr. Sethi explained.

3. Cashews

Contrary to popular belief, cashews can be healthy when consumed in the right quantity at the right time. They are packed with essential vitamins and minerals, including magnesium, copper, and zinc.

Best time to eat: "Eat cashews with lunch because zinc and iron support immunity and energy metabolism," said Dr. Sethi.

4. Peanuts

Roasted peanuts make an excellent snack. They are protein and healthy fats. Peanuts provide a good source of niacin, which is important for energy metabolism, and they may help with heart health by reducing LDL cholesterol levels.

Best time to eat: "Eat peanuts anytime because resveratrol and niacin support heart and brain health," the expert advised.

5. Pine nuts

Pine nuts contain monounsaturated fats, protein, and are rich in vitamins and minerals, including vitamin K and magnesium. They are also a source of satiating compounds, which can aid in appetite control.

Best time to eat: "Eating pine nuts mid-morning can suppress appetite and support fat metabolism due to their pinolenic acid content," mentioned Dr. Sethi.

6. Pecans

Pecans are known for their heart-health benefits due to their high levels of antioxidants and healthy fats. They are also a good source of fibre, which can help with digestion and maintain healthy blood sugar levels.

Best time to eat: According to Dr. Sethi, you should eat pecans with dessert because polyphenols lower LDL cholesterol and reduce oxidative stress.

7. Pistachios

Pistachios are unique as they provide a higher protein content than most other nuts and are rich in vitamin B6. They are great for supporting healthy metabolism and may help improve cholesterol levels.

Best time to eat: "The protein and fibre in pistachios help stabilize energy levels and curb cravings, which can be especially beneficial during the common mid-afternoon slump," he advised.

Incorporating these nuts into your diet during the holiday season can provide a satisfying and nutritious alternative to traditional holiday snacks. "Which of these nuts would you keep on your snack table this holiday season?" Dr. Sethi concluded.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.