Heatwaves across India are increasing the chances of dehydration and headaches. Heat-induced stress is causing people to turn to traditional cooling fruits that can reduce it. Two such fruits are phalsa and aloo bukhara. Phalsa fruit and plums are known for their internal cooling properties, but people underestimate how many health benefits that these fruits have, with them even blocking heatwave induced headaches. Research published in the Heliyon journal confirms that phalsa fruit can reduce dehydration and headaches that are commonly experienced when a heatwave is underway. While research published in the Food Review International confirms that plums, when consumed fresh, are able to reduce the dehydration that occurs in a heatwave, which reduces the chances of developing headaches.

Why Heatwaves Trigger Headaches

Heatwaves trigger headaches as the chances of dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, and heat stress come far greater. Each of them causes reduced blood flow to the brain, headache triggers, and reduces the chances of fatigue and migraine symptoms. This can make the body when it has to deal with managing its internal temperature.

Phalsa For Heatwave Headaches

1. Natural Cooling And Hydration

Consuming phalsa fresh or as a fresh sharbat can benefit the body with its internal cooling properties as well as hydrating properties. Phalsa fruit contains high water content that supports the overall required hydration to deal with extreme heat during a heatwave. The fruit is traditionally used as a body coolant, but it can also reduce internal inflammation, which can occur when people experience heat stress.

2. Rich In Antioxidants

The high dose of antioxidants in phalsa makes it a must-have summer fruit, as when it is in season, it can provide peak health benefits. The fruit can help with reducing inflammation that is linked to headaches.

3. May Help Balance Electrolytes

The tiny fruit contains a high dose of electrolytes that support recovery from heat stress and heat-induced fatigue.

But you need to control the quantity and form of phalsa to ensure that your body is able to receive the health benefits it contains. A handful of phalsa after being washed under salted water can offer quick cooling properties and reduce the chance of dehydration-linked headaches.

Also Read: From Instant Gut Cooling To Stabilised Blood Sugar: Expert Explains What Eating Phalsa Daily Does To Your Body

Aloo Bukhara for Heatwave Headaches

1. Prevents Dehydration

Plums contain a wide range of bioactive compounds such as phenolic compounds, organic acids, amino acids, vitamins, and minerals. This makes it nutrient-dense as well as a multifunctional summer fruit. Along with this, plums also contain high water and potassium content, which support the body with electrolytes.

2. Supports Gut And Digestion

Plums contain fibre and sorbitol, which is a natural sugar alcohol that is responsible for digestion and bowel regularity. Plums have an indirect effect on it and are able to reduce the chances of heat-induced headaches. It has the ability to reduce acidity, and this can offer indirect headache relief.

3. Natural Laxative Effect

Plums contain fibre, which makes them beneficial for serving as a natural laxative that facilitates waste expulsion. This property makes plums reduce heaviness caused by heat and slow digestive functioning.

Plums are ideal for digestive-related headaches and for providing gradual hydration support.

Phalsa vs Aloo Bukhara: Which Works Faster

The basis of differences between phalsa and plums is as follows:

Cooling factor: Phalsa provides a faster cooling effect, while plums offer moderate cooling support.

Hydration: Phalsa contains high hydration support, while plums come in various varieties that can influence their hydration properties.

Electrolytes: The electrolyte support is similar to plums, containing potassium, which provides additional help.

Headache relief: Phalsa provides quick headache relief, while plums provide supportive relief.

Phalsa works faster for instant heat relief, while Aloo bukhara supports sustained hydration.

Also Read: Sugarcane vs. Watermelon Juice: Which Is Better For Cooling And Hydration?

When To Choose Which Fruit

When making the choice between plums and phalsa, considering the purpose they serve is necessary. For a sudden headache after sun exposure, it is preferable to choose phalsa, while for gut acidity and fatigue, you need to opt for aloo bukhara. But you also need to keep in mind that these fruits alone can't reduce your heat-induced headache; it can also happen when you consume them as part of a holistic diet.

Note: Consult your primary care physician for the right guidance on your summer fruit consumption habits to be safe.

Simple Ways To Use These Fruits

These fruits can be consumed in simple ways or fresh as is; you can prepare the following:

Phalsa juice or sharbat

Soaked, dried aloo bukhara drink

You can even combine it with black salt for an electrolyte boost to reduce heat stress.

Both fruits are beneficial for reducing heat-induced headaches. Phalsa provides immediate cooling relief while Aloo Bukhara supports sustained hydration and gut health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.