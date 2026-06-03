According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, pancreatic cancer is a highly lethal and often underdiagnosed type of cancer globally. It is known to occur in people on a population basis on the lower side when compared with other types of cancer, but it has a high mortality rate. When it comes to the role of diet in causing pancreatic cancer, the role of fats is emphasised by nutritionists and dieticians, but a new study is identifying exactly what is triggering pancreatic cancer based on a study performed on mice.

The study published in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research, indicates that different fats can have dramatically different effects on cancer development. The focus of the study is on the specific type of fat in the diet, which may be more important than the total amount consumed when it comes to overall cancer risk.

What The New Study Says About Fats And Pancreatic Cancer

It is important to note that this study has been performed on mice and has reported findings based on the same. Christian Felipe Ruiz, PhD, an associate research scientist in Yale School of Medicine's Department of Genetics and lead author of the study, explains, "It's really the type of fat that you're consuming, not just total fat content." The specific fat that plays a role in overall cancer risk is oleic acid, the primary fatty acid found in olive oil.

He further adds, "Depending on the type of fat that you consume, it can go completely different ways. We found that some fats promote cancer, as we would expect, while other fats are really good at suppressing cancer."

Which Fat May Increase Pancreatic Cancer Risk?

Oleic acid is the type of fat that can increase the risk of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), the most common form of pancreatic cancer and one of the deadliest cancers overall.

Oleic acid is a type of monounsaturated fatty acid (MUFA) found in foods such as olive oil, high-oleic safflower oil, high-oleic sunflower oil, peanuts, and lard.

But the researchers of the study solely focused on the fat type and not the holistic dietary factors that influence cancer risk.

It is linked to faster tumour growth in study models, but there is no final proof in humans yet.

Which Fat May Reduce Risk By Up To 50%?

On the flip side, the type of fat that is proven to reduce the risk of pancreatic cancer is omega-3 fatty acids that are found in fatty fish and flaxseeds.

It slowed tumour development significantly and can boost the overall immune function, which can weaken when cancer cells start multiplying in the body.

Also Read: New Research Reveals How Extra Virgin Olive Oil Protects The Brain From Cognitive Decline

Why Do Different Fats Affect Cancer Differently?

Different kinds of fats affect cancer risk differently, as some fat types are known to fuel inflammation in the body. While others reduce the oxidative stress in the body, balancing your intake is essential when it comes to reducing pancreatic cancer risk.

The new study indicates that oleic acid is linked to causing tumour growth, while omega-3 fatty acids are known to slow down tumour growth.

What This Means For Your Diet

This study suggests taking a cautious approach to your healthy fats consumption; you don't need to eliminate olive oil from your diet, but regulate or adjust its dose. But it is essential to consume omega-3 fatty acids, as the body doesn't make them unless the right food sources are consumed.

You need to choose the right healthy fats, especially in the morning, for maximum health benefits.

Healthy Fats To Include In Your Diet

Research published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition details that consuming enough healthy fats is necessary to make sure that your cancer risk remains low. Here are the sources of healthy fats that you can include in your diet:

Fatty fish such as salmon, sardines, and mackerel contain omega-3 fatty acids, especially in the grey layer between the skin of the fish and the flesh.

Nuts and seeds contain plenty of omega-3 fatty acids that need to be consumed in moderation daily.

Plant-based omega-3 sources such as chia seeds, hemp seed, perilla oil and many other sources should be a part of your diet.

Also Read: Pancreatic Cancer Breakthrough: New Daily Pill Doubles Survival Time For Advanced Patients

Risk Factors for Pancreatic Cancer

You need to control your consumption levels of highly processed fats and an excess amount of saturated fats that increase your cancer risk.

Obesity can increase your risk of all types of cancer, as the cells of the disease need the right environment to multiply.

Smoking increases the oxidative stress on the body, which can increase inflammation and increase cancer risk.

Diabetes causes blood sugar fluctuations that cause spikes and falls, which puts extra stress on the body's organs and increases cancer risk.

Can Diet Really Reduce Cancer Risk?

Making the right dietary choices is the first step to reducing cancer risk. But it is not a cure or guarantee to avoid cancer. Environmental and daily stress levels also influence overall cancer risk, so you need to get your diet to mitigate the risk that your environment or stress levels pose.

The new study highlights that the type of fat that you consume is important, but your diet needs to be balanced, and you need to make healthy lifestyle choices to reduce your cancer risk.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.