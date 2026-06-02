Pancreatic cancer has long been considered one of the most difficult cancers to treat. Often diagnosed at an advanced stage and resistant to many conventional therapies, it remains among the leading causes of cancer-related deaths worldwide. For decades, survival gains have been frustratingly modest, leaving patients and doctors with limited treatment options once standard chemotherapy stops working.

That may be beginning to change.

Researchers have reported that an experimental once-daily pill called daraxonrasib nearly doubled survival among patients with advanced metastatic pancreatic cancer whose disease had progressed despite previous treatment. Presented at the 2026 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), the findings are being hailed as a landmark moment in pancreatic cancer research.

The drug targets the RAS signalling pathway, particularly KRAS-driven cancers, which account for more than 90% of pancreatic tumours. Experts say the results represent the first major success against a target that scientists have struggled to drug effectively for more than four decades. If approved, daraxonrasib could redefine treatment standards for advanced pancreatic cancer and potentially pave the way for similar therapies in other hard-to-treat cancers.

What Did The Landmark Trial Find?

The Phase 3 RASolute 302 trial enrolled approximately 500 patients with previously treated metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), the most common form of pancreatic cancer. Participants were randomly assigned to receive either daraxonrasib or standard second-line chemotherapy.

The results were striking.

Patients receiving daraxonrasib achieved a median overall survival of 13.2 months, compared with 6.6-6.7 monthsamong those receiving chemotherapy. This translates into nearly double the survival time and a significantly reduced risk of death. Researchers also reported improved progression-free survival, meaning patients lived longer before their cancer worsened.

The findings generated a standing ovation at the ASCO meeting, an uncommon reaction that reflects the significance many oncologists attach to the results. Several experts described the data as "practice-changing" and potentially the biggest advance in pancreatic cancer treatment in decades.

Also Read: US Scientists Develop Simple 4-Marker Blood Test To Detect Pancreatic Cancer Early

Why Is Pancreatic Cancer So Difficult To Treat?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), pancreatic cancer is among the deadliest cancers because symptoms often appear only after the disease has spread. Common warning signs, including abdominal pain, unexplained weight loss, jaundice, digestive problems, and back pain, can easily be mistaken for other conditions.

Globally, pancreatic cancer survival rates remain low compared with many other cancers. Once the disease becomes metastatic, treatment options are limited and long-term survival is uncommon. Historically, second-line chemotherapy has provided only modest benefits measured in months rather than years.

How Does Daraxonrasib Work?

Daraxonrasib belongs to a new class of medicines known as RAS(ON) inhibitors. The drug targets the active form of RAS proteins, which help drive tumour growth and survival.

More than 90% of pancreatic cancers harbour mutations in the KRAS gene, making it one of the most important cancer-driving mutations in oncology. However, KRAS has long been considered "undruggable" because of the difficulty of developing molecules capable of effectively blocking its activity.

Unlike earlier targeted therapies that focused on specific KRAS subtypes, daraxonrasib acts as a multiselective inhibitor capable of targeting a broader range of RAS-driven cancers. Scientists believe this wider activity may explain its promising results across multiple mutation types.

What About Side Effects?

An equally important finding from the trial was that daraxonrasib appeared to be better tolerated than chemotherapy.

While side effects were common, most were manageable. The most frequently reported adverse events included rash, diarrhoea, nausea, fatigue, vomiting, and inflammation of the mouth. Severe treatment-related side effects occurred less frequently than with chemotherapy, and fewer patients stopped treatment because of adverse events.

Researchers say improved tolerability is especially important for patients with advanced pancreatic cancer, many of whom already experience significant physical and emotional burdens from their disease.

Could This Benefit Other Cancers Too?

The implications of the breakthrough may extend beyond pancreatic cancer. RAS mutations are also involved in several other malignancies, including lung cancer and colorectal cancer. Scientists believe the success of daraxonrasib could accelerate the development of similar targeted therapies across multiple cancer types.

Earlier Phase 1 and 2 studies also demonstrated encouraging tumour responses and survival outcomes among patients with advanced RAS-mutated pancreatic cancer, laying the foundation for the successful Phase 3 trial.

Also Read: Fatty Pancreas Detected In Nearly 50% Of Type 2 Diabetes Patients, Finds Study

Why This Matters For India

India is witnessing a steady rise in pancreatic cancer cases, partly due to population ageing, increasing rates of obesity, diabetes, tobacco use, and improved diagnostic capabilities.

Although pancreatic cancer remains less common than breast, lung, or colorectal cancer, it is frequently diagnosed at advanced stages. As a result, access to more effective targeted therapies could have a meaningful impact on outcomes for patients who currently have few treatment options.

Experts caution, however, that daraxonrasib is not a cure. Many patients eventually develop resistance to treatment, and longer-term follow-up studies will be needed to determine whether the survival benefits can be sustained. Nevertheless, the magnitude of improvement seen so far is unprecedented in this setting.

For decades, pancreatic cancer has remained one of oncology's most formidable challenges. The emergence of daraxonrasib marks a potentially transformative moment, offering patients a treatment that not only extends survival but appears to do so with fewer severe side effects than standard chemotherapy.

While regulatory approvals and further studies are still awaited, the RASolute 302 trial provides compelling evidence that targeting KRAS-driven cancers may finally be delivering on its long-promised potential. For patients facing advanced pancreatic cancer, that represents something rare in this disease: genuine hope.

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