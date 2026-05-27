Not all cancers behave the same way. Some grow slowly and respond well to treatment, while others spread rapidly, resist therapy, or return even after initial recovery. Scientists say the "severity" of a cancer depends on several factors, including how aggressive the tumour is, how early it is detected, where it develops in the body, and how it interacts with the immune system. New research is also helping experts understand why certain cancers progress faster than others at a biological level. According to recent findings highlighted by researchers at Virginia Tech and published in journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, cancer progression is influenced not only by the tumour itself but also by how cancer cells evolve, compete, and adapt inside the body over time. This growing understanding may eventually help improve personalised treatment and survival outcomes.

Why Some Cancers Are Considered More Aggressive

Doctors say cancers are often described as "aggressive" when they:

Grow rapidly

Spread quickly to other organs

Resist treatment

Return after treatment

Aggressive cancers may also cause symptoms earlier or damage vital organs more quickly. Examples often associated with faster progression include:

pancreatic cancer

glioblastoma

Certain forms of lung cancer

However, outcomes still vary greatly between individuals.

Also read: The Insulin-Cancer Link: A Diabetologist Explains How High Blood Sugar Feeds Cancer Cells

Stage And Early Detection Matter Greatly

Experts emphasise that a cancer's stage at diagnosis can strongly affect prognosis. Early-stage cancers are usually:

Smaller

More localised

Easier to treat

Advanced cancers that have spread to distant organs are generally harder to control. This is one reason screening tests for cancers such as:

Breast cancer

Cervical cancer

Colon cancer

can significantly improve survival rates through earlier detection.

Biology Of The Tumour Plays A Major Role

Scientists say two people may technically have the "same" cancer but very different disease behaviour. Tumours can vary based on:

Genetic mutations

Growth speed

Ability to evade the immune system

Sensitivity to treatment

Some cancer cells evolve rapidly, allowing them to adapt and survive despite chemotherapy or targeted therapy.

Researchers Are Studying Cancer Evolution More Closely

Recent scientific research suggests cancer progression may behave similarly to evolutionary competition. Inside tumours:

Different cancer cell populations compete

Mutations develop over time

Some cells become more resistant or aggressive

Understanding this process may help researchers predict which cancers are more likely to spread or resist therapy.

Survival Rates Differ Between Cancer Types

Doctors say survival outcomes vary widely across cancers. Some cancers now have relatively high survival rates when detected early, including:

Certain breast cancers Thyroid cancer Prostate cancer

Others remain more difficult to treat because they are often diagnosed late or spread quickly. However, experts caution that statistics cannot predict an individual patient's outcome accurately.

Treatment Advances Are Improving Outcomes

Modern cancer care has improved dramatically over recent decades through:

Immunotherapy

Precision medicine

Targeted therapies

Earlier diagnosis

Better supportive care

Some cancers once considered highly fatal are now becoming more manageable for many patients.

Also read: 7-Minute Cancer Shot Costing Rs 3.7 Lakh Per Dose Launched In India

Emotional Impact Also Varies

Doctors say cancer severity is not only about biology but also emotional, financial, and physical impact. Even cancers with good survival rates may still affect:

Mental health

Fertility

Daily functioning

Long-term quality of life

This is why supportive care remains an important part of cancer treatment. Scientists say some cancers are biologically more aggressive than others, but outcomes depend on many factors including tumour type, stage, genetics, treatment response, and early detection. Ongoing research into how cancers evolve and spread may help doctors develop more personalised approaches to predicting risk and improving treatment in the future.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.