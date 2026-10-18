Magnesium is currently having a moment in the wellness world. Many people are turning to the supplement for better sleep, less stress and to improve digestion and energy. However, not all magnesium supplements are the same and picking one just because it is trending may not give you the support you are looking for.

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has shared a handy cheat sheet for the correct use of different forms of magnesium. She explains what each one is commonly used for and why it is important to understand the differences before adding one to your routine.

Magnesium Glycinate

This one is best for stress, sleep or relaxation. The stomach-friendly compound is formed by binding elemental magnesium with the calming amino acid glycine to support calmness, better sleep quality and muscle relaxation.

Magnesium Citrate

It is mostly used to relieve occasional constipation and can improve your overall magnesium levels. High doses can cause loose stools, diarrhoea or stomach cramping.

Magnesium Malate

Magnesium malate is a natural compound found in fruits like apples that helps the body produce energy. This specific form is known for boosting daily energy production and soothing muscle soreness.

Magnesium L-Threonate

This is the absolute best form for boosting brain health, memory and mental focus. Unlike other forms that target muscles or digestion, this form specifically raises magnesium levels inside brain cells.

Magnesium Taurate

It is the top choice for protecting heart health and regulating blood pressure. This form is highly absorbable and exceptionally gentle on the stomach.

Magnesium Oxide

The inorganic form of magnesium, it is commonly found in over-the-counter antacids and standard supplements. While it contains a very high concentration of elemental magnesium per molecule, it has a low absorption rate in the gut. It is highly effective for targeted digestive issues rather than raising systemic magnesium levels.

"Not all magnesium supplements do the same job. The right form depends on what you need support with: sleep, stress, digestion, energy or heart health. Choose based on your symptoms and needs, not just what is most popular," the nutritionist concludes.

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