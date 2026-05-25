Breakfast is often called the most important meal of the day, but not all breakfasts work the same way for the body. Some meals give quick energy but leave you hungry again within an hour, while others keep you fuller for longer and help maintain stable energy levels throughout the morning.

The difference usually comes down to balance – especially the mix of protein, fibre, healthy fats and carbohydrates in the meal.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared an Instagram post where she rates popular breakfast options from “worst to best” based on nutrition, satiety and blood sugar balance. Her main message is simple: no breakfast needs to be perfect, but small upgrades can make a big difference over time.

Here's How Batra Rates Common Breakfasts

Instant Oats – 2/10

While convenient, instant oats are often low in protein and may not keep people full for very long.

Upma – 4/10

Upma is comforting and easy to make, but it can be carb-heavy when eaten alone. She suggests pairing it with yoghurt to add protein and improve satiety.

Poha – 4/10

Poha is light and easy to digest, but again, it benefits from extra protein. Adding curd, peanuts, or sprouts can help make it more balanced.

Idli Sambar – 7/10

This combination scores higher because it includes fermentation benefits along with protein from dal-based sambar.

Curd Paratha – 7/10

According to her, curd paratha can be nourishing depending on the amount of oil used and portion size.

Egg Toast – 8/10

Eggs add protein, making the meal more filling and satisfying compared to plain toast.

Ragi Pancakes – 6/10

Ragi provides more fibre and slower energy release, especially when prepared without added sugar.

Sprouts Bowl – 9/10

A sprouts bowl ranks high because it is packed with fibre, nutrients, and plant-based protein.

Dal Cheela – 9/10

She calls dal cheela one of the most balanced Indian breakfasts, thanks to its good mix of protein and fibre.

Amaranth Puffs With Yoghurt – 9.2/10

This combination gets one of the highest scores for its mix of protein, fibre and gut-friendly support.

The overall takeaway from her post is that breakfast does not need to be fancy or restrictive. Simple tweaks like adding protein, improving fibre intake and balancing carbs can help support better energy and fullness through the day.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.