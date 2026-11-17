Dark chocolate is often enjoyed as a quick treat when you crave something sweet. Whether you like having a small piece after lunch or reach for it during an evening snack break, it can be a good addition to your diet when eaten in moderation. Instead of eating dark chocolate on its own, you can combine it with other foods that offer different nutritional benefits. From fruits and nuts to coffee and cheese, there are several interesting combinations worth trying.

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain has dropped a post on Instagram, sharing four interesting ways to pair dark chocolate with other foods. She also explains how these combinations may support gut health, brain function, sleep and blood sugar management. Here's a breakdown of her suggestions.

4 foods you can pair with dark chocolate

1. Dark chocolate with blueberries

First on the nutritionist's list is dark chocolate with blueberries. According to Jain, this is a great combination for its anti-inflammatory properties. Blueberries are rich in antioxidants, while dark chocolate contains flavonoids. Together, they can add antioxidant-rich foods to your diet. She also mentions that this combination may help support brain health and cognitive function.

2. Dark chocolate with black coffee

If you enjoy your coffee without milk or sugar, you might want to try this pairing. The nutritionist shares that black coffee and dark chocolate make a great combination, both in terms of taste and nutritional value. Black coffee contains antioxidants and flavonoids, while dark chocolate also has compounds that may support gut health. The expert adds that she personally loves this combination.

3. Dark chocolate with almonds or pistachios

Looking for an interesting bedtime snack? The nutritionist suggested pairing dark chocolate with a couple of nuts, especially almonds or pistachios. Both dark chocolate and nuts contain magnesium, a mineral that plays a role in normal muscle and nerve function and is also involved in sleep regulation. This makes it a combination worth trying as part of a balanced evening snack.

4. Dark chocolate with cheese

This might sound like an unusual combination, but Jain says she has been enjoying it lately. Cheese provides fats and protein, while dark chocolate offers antioxidants and fibre. According to the nutritionist, this pairing may also be helpful for blood sugar management.

Try these combinations today.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.