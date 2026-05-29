Gut health has become one of the biggest wellness buzzwords today, but gastroenterologists say the secret to a healthy digestive system is not hidden in expensive detox drinks or trendy supplements. Instead, long-term gut health depends on simple daily habits that support digestion, the microbiome, sleep, and metabolism. From mindful eating and fibre-rich meals to protecting sleep and avoiding unnecessary medications, doctors often follow practical routines themselves to keep their digestive system functioning smoothly. According to Dr. Abhishek Deepak, Senior Consultant, Gastroenterology, Fortis Greater Noida, the gut responds best to consistency rather than quick fixes. Here are seven habits gastroenterologists commonly follow to maintain a healthy gut.

1. Eating Slowly And Chewing Food Properly

Digestion begins much before food reaches the stomach. The process starts in the mouth during what doctors call the "cephalic phase" of digestion. Chewing food thoroughly helps mix it with saliva, which contains enzymes that begin breaking down carbohydrates.

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Eating too quickly can lead to swallowing excess air, also known as aerophagia, which may cause bloating and discomfort. Fast eating can also delay satiety signals, making people overeat before the brain registers fullness. Many gastroenterologists avoid screens during meals and focus on mindful chewing to improve digestion and portion control.

2. Prioritising Prebiotic Fibre Every Day

A healthy gut microbiome depends heavily on fibre intake. Prebiotic fibre acts as fuel for beneficial gut bacteria, helping them produce compounds called short-chain fatty acids, including butyrate, which support colon health and reduce inflammation.

Foods such as fruits, vegetables, oats, seeds, legumes, and whole grains help improve bowel movement, lower constipation risk, and support overall digestive health. Experts say a fibre-rich diet may also help reduce the risk of fatty liver disease and colon polyps.

3. Avoiding Unnecessary Antibiotics And Painkillers

Doctors warn that antibiotics should only be taken when medically necessary because they can disturb the balance of healthy bacteria in the gut. Excessive antibiotic use may lead to dysbiosis and antibiotic-associated diarrhoea.

Similarly, overuse of painkillers like ibuprofen and other NSAIDs can damage the protective lining of the stomach, increasing the risk of gastritis and ulcers. Gastroenterologists are usually cautious about self-medication and recommend using these medicines only under medical guidance.

4. Following Consistent Meal Timings

The digestive system also follows a body clock. Irregular eating patterns can disrupt acid secretion and the gut's natural cleaning waves, known as the migrating motor complex.

Skipping meals during the day and eating heavy dinners late at night can contribute to acidity, gas, and indigestion. Maintaining regular meal timings helps the digestive system function more efficiently and may improve metabolism and gut comfort.

5. Protecting Sleep To Support The Gut-Brain Connection

The gut and brain are closely linked through what is known as the gut-brain axis. Poor sleep can increase stress hormones like cortisol, which may negatively affect digestion and intestinal health.

Sleep deprivation has been associated with acid reflux, irritable bowel syndrome flare-ups, increased hunger hormones, and imbalance in gut bacteria. Gastroenterologists stress that good-quality sleep is just as important as diet for maintaining digestive health.

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6. Using Exercise As A Natural Digestive Booster

Physical activity helps stimulate peristalsis, the wave-like muscle movements that move food through the digestive tract. Regular exercise can improve bowel movement, reduce constipation, and support better metabolic health.

Even moderate activity such as brisk walking for 30 minutes daily may improve blood flow to the gut, reduce bloating, and support liver health by reducing visceral fat and improving insulin sensitivity.

7. Never Ignoring Warning Signs

While occasional acidity or indigestion may be harmless, persistent digestive symptoms should never be ignored. Gastroenterologists advise seeking medical evaluation for symptoms such as unexplained weight loss, blood in stools, chronic diarrhoea, difficulty swallowing, or persistent anaemia.

Early diagnosis through tests such as endoscopy or colonoscopy can help detect serious conditions like inflammatory bowel disease, celiac disease, or gastrointestinal cancers before complications develop.

Experts say gut health is built through everyday habits rather than quick-fix solutions. Simple lifestyle practices such as mindful eating, adequate fibre intake, proper sleep, regular exercise, cautious medication use, and timely medical attention can go a long way in protecting digestive health. The gut, liver, and microbiome respond best to long-term consistency not temporary detox trends.