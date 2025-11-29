Nipa Asharam Reveals Easy Indian Alternatives To Trendy Wellness Foods

In the world of wellness, it is easy to feel pressured into buying expensive “superfoods” to stay healthy. Avocados, quinoa, blueberries, electrolyte mixes – the list keeps growing. But the truth is, Indian kitchens already have some of the most powerful and nutritious foods. They are affordable, easy to find and packed with benefits. You do not always need fancy ingredients to support your health. Sometimes, the simplest desi options work just as well – and in many cases, even better.

Earlier this month, health coach Nipa Asharam shared a video on Instagram titled “Desi swaps for your health that work.” In the clip, she explains how common Indian ingredients can replace trendy foods without compromising nutrition. Her message is simple: do not underestimate the power of Indian food.

Here are some swaps Nipa Asharam suggests:

1. Avocado → Dahi

Nipa starts with one of the most popular “superfoods”: avocado. She points out that curd offers healthy fats, protein and probiotics. It is also great for your skin.

2. Blueberries → Amla

Next came blueberries – often praised for antioxidants. Nipa suggests replacing them with amla, saying, “Amla is 20 times richer in vitamin C than any fruit or vegetable.” She also reminds viewers that it is the amla season. You can have it fermented, in juice form or as fresh amla powder.

3. Quinoa → Dal Khichdi

Quinoa is known as a complete protein, but Nipa explains that dal + rice cooked as khichdi gives you the same benefit. “Dal with rice made into a khichdi will give you complete protein and maybe more protein than quinoa,” she says.

4. Green Tea → Cinnamon Water

Instead of green tea, she recommends dalchini water. According to Nipa, cinnamon water offers similar benefits – antioxidants, anti-inflammatory properties and blood sugar regulation – but without caffeine. Perfect for those who want the benefits without the jitters.

5. Store-Bought Electrolytes → Ghar Ka Namak Pani

For hydration, she says homemade salt water works well. “It is amazing to balance electrolytes, to absorb water, to get no migraines and headaches for those who get because of low sodium,” she explains.

These simple swaps show that you do not need to chase fancy ingredients to stay healthy. Many powerful foods are already sitting in your kitchen.