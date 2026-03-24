Good Gut Bacteria May Boost Muscle Strength And Improve Physical Strength, Finds Study

By now, most people are aware that protein intake, strength training, and excess calorie intake all contribute to muscle gain. However, there is a lesser-known factor that also influences muscle strength and physical performance. A recent study has identified a specific type of bacteria in the human gut that appears to enhance muscle strength and physical performance directly. This research provides strong evidence for a gut-muscle axis, suggesting that the microscopic environment in your intestines plays a significant role in how your muscles function and grow.

The study published in the journal Gut examined the gut-muscle axis -the idea that the bacteria living in your digestive system can directly influence your physical strength and muscle health.

What is the gut-muscle axis?

The gut-muscle axis is a bidirectional communication network between the gastrointestinal tract and skeletal muscle. It acts as a signalling system where gut health directly influences muscle mass and function, while muscle activity, in turn, helps shape a healthy gut environment.

The findings revealed that a specific type of good gut bacteria, called Roseburia inulinivorans, acts like a natural booster for muscle performance. While most bacteria just help digest food, this specific beneficial bacteria produces signals that tell your muscles to grow larger and work more efficiently, which is linked to better results in strength tests like hand grips, leg presses, and bench presses.

The researchers also found that:

In older adults, those with higher levels of this microbe had nearly 30% stronger hand grips compared to those who didn't.

In young adults, the bacteria were linked to both better strength and stamina.

When researchers tested this in mice, the group given the bacteria showed a 30% increase in grip strength. In humans, higher levels of this bacterium were associated with better handgrip strength, leg press power, and bench press results.

How it works

The bacteria change how the body handles amino acids (the building blocks of protein). It activates specific energy pathways in the muscles, essentially helping the muscle cells fuel themselves better for high-intensity work.

Your gut is home to trillions of bacteria (the microbiome) that influence your health. Scientists found that people with more of the Roseburia bacteria are naturally stronger, even if they don't exercise more than others.

The bacteria act like a tiny, internal performance enhancer. They send signals or produce substances that tell your muscles to build more power-generating fibres.

How to support the gut-muscle axis

Eat a fibre-rich diet: High fibre intake fuels the production of beneficial bacteria.

High fibre intake fuels the production of beneficial bacteria. Regular exercise: Both endurance and resistance training enhance microbial diversity and strengthen muscle-to-gut signalling.

Both endurance and resistance training enhance microbial diversity and strengthen muscle-to-gut signalling. Probiotics/prebiotics: Adding probiotics and prebiotics to your diet may help restore balance and reduce muscle-wasting markers.

This research suggests that muscle loss treatment is not just associated with weights and protein shakes, but with muscle-boosting probiotics.

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