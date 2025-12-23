Flaxseed Gel For Hair: Does It Really Work? 4 Ways To Use

Flaxseeds are tiny, yet incredibly nutritious seeds packed with essential nutrients including protein, fibre, omega-3s and more. These seeds can help promote heart health, ensure smooth digestion, control blood sugars and potentially reduce cancer risk. Flaxseeds are particularly rich in beneficial compounds that can significantly benefit hair health. Here's how they help control hair fall and improve overall hair health:

1. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids: Flaxseeds are one of the best plant-based sources of omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3s nourish the hair follicles, promoting healthy hair growth and preventing premature hair loss. They also help in reducing inflammation of the scalp, which can contribute to hair thinning.

2. High in lignans: Lignans are beneficial plant compounds found in flaxseeds that have antioxidant properties. They help protect hair from damage caused by free radicals, leading to a healthier scalp and hair.

3. Good protein source: Hair is primarily made up of keratin, which is a type of protein. Flaxseeds contain a good amount of protein that can contribute to hair strength and resilience.

4. Vitamins and minerals: Flaxseeds are rich in vitamin E, magnesium, and B vitamins, all of which are crucial for maintaining hair health. Vitamin E helps promote blood circulation to the scalp, aiding in hair growth.

5. Hydration: The mucilage in flaxseeds provides excellent hydration for both the hair and scalp, preventing dryness and flakiness, which can lead to breakage and hair fall.

Flaxseed gel for hair

Flaxseed gel is a popular natural remedy that helps incorporate these seeds into your hair care routine.

Method to prepare flaxseed gel for hair:

Take around one-fourth cup of flaxseeds and two cups of water. Combine and bring the mixture to a boil over medium heat. Stir occasionally to prevent the seeds from sticking to the bottom of the pan. Let it simmer for about 10 to 15 minutes. You'll notice a gel-like consistency forming as the seeds release their mucilage. Once done, use a fine mesh strainer or cheesecloth to strain the gel into a bowl, discarding the seeds. Allow the gel to cool completely before transferring it to a clean, airtight container. It can be stored in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.

How to use flaxseed gel for hair:

1. Hair mask

Mix flaxseed gel with other nourishing ingredients like honey, yogurt, or aloe vera. Apply this mask to your hair and scalp, leave it on for 15-20 minutes, then rinse. This can enhance hydration and shine.

2. Leave-in conditioner

Use flaxseed gel as a leave-in conditioner after washing your hair. Apply a small amount to damp hair to hydrate and define curls or waves.

3. Scalp treatment

For scalp health, massage flaxseed gel directly onto your scalp. This can help in reducing dandruff and dryness, promoting a healthy environment for hair growth.

4. Styling gel

Use flaxseed gel as a natural styling gel to define curls or control frizz. It provides hold without the harsh chemicals found in commercial styling products.

Other ways to use flaxseeds for hair:

Add to your diet: Incorporating flaxseeds into your diet can help nourish your hair and scalp from the inside out. Choose ground flaxseeds as these are more easily absorbed by the body than whole seeds.

Flaxseed oil: You can also use flaxseed oil as a hair treatment. Massage it into your scalp and hair, leave it in for at least an hour (or overnight).

By incorporating flaxseeds and their gel into your hair care routine, you can promote healthier, stronger hair while reducing hair fall and enhancing overall scalp health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.