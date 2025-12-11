Easy Hacks For Hair Washing Without Getting A Cold During Winters

As the temperature drops, dry winter air strips moisture from hair, causing hair fall, brittleness, and frizz. When it's time to practice a hair care ritual that can reduce seasonal damage, many people face a predicament: wash your hair early in the morning or at night and risk catching a cold, or skip washing altogether. Even with a blow-dryer on standby, the complete cycle of washing and drying can feel like a chore, and it's definitely not going to guarantee that you won't catch a cold. It's a dilemna no doubt, and those with long hair find it especially difficult to maintain a hair care and hygiene ritual during winters. The good news? Simple, science-backed hacks can help you manage your hair effectively during winter, that too without the risk of getting sick.

Why Hair Washing In Winter Feels Risky

The simple practice of hair washing can seem challenging when the cold temperatures hit. People who wash their hair can experience problems with slow drying and scalp sensitivity. This situation can give rise to weakening of the body's immune response as the cold weather creates an environment where viruses that cause colds can catch hold of the body. Wet hair, along with low local temperature and the long time the hair strands need to become fully dry, causes seasonal head chills.

Studies have suggested that cold exposure reduces nasal temperature (the temperature regulated by the nose, which warms the air we breathe at 37 degrees Celsius), making viruses that cause colds multiply with ease. The scalp may also become itchy, and this itching can worsen with washing.

How Cold Weather Affects Your Scalp And Hair

The winter scalp can become instantly dry after washing due to low humidity, as rapid water loss occurs on the outermost layer of the skin. According to the findings in a study from the Journal of Dermatology (2018), the scalp barrier (the pinkish skin on the scalp) functions weakly in low humidity, increasing dryness and irritation. To reduce these common winter issues, avoid practising overwashing, as it strips the outermost layer of the skin at a faster pace during winter.

8 Hacks For Hair Washing In Winters

1. Use Lukewarm Water, Not Hot Water

This is a science-backed hack, as using lukewarm water can help prevent scalp dryness.

If the water is too hot, it can increase hair damage, as the protective layer of skin around the hair follicles can get damaged.

The ideal temperature for washing hair during winter can vary as the environmental temperature changes.

Selecting shampoos with a pH of 5.5, which is closer to the scalp's natural pH, is recommended to avoid triggering scalp irritation.

Additionally, switching to a single wash at night in winter can help prevent moisture loss from the skin.

2. Wash Hair During The Day, Not At Night

It may seem impossible at times, but daytime hair washing is better when compared to nighttime hair washing. Here is why:

The sun can allow for natural hair drying.

While at night, the cold exposure can increase the risk of nasal cooling.

This can lead to developing seasonal sniffles, head colds, and congestion.

3. Pre-Warm The Bathroom

This may seem additional, but sauna baths operate on the same principle. A warm bathroom hack that involves using steam for 2-3 minutes can benefit hair washing in winter in the following ways:

Reduces thermal shock to the scalp when it is exposed to lukewarm water

Generally, the body also experiences a change in temperature during hair washing; to bridge the temperature difference, people can use this hack.

4. Use Microfibre Towels For Faster Drying

A microfibre towel can dry the hair at a faster rate.

It absorbs moisture from the hair strands at three times the normal rate.

Studies have suggested that microfibre reduces friction damage when hair is dried using a cotton towel.

5. Choose Winter-Friendly Shampoos

There are products designed for hair care in winter to address issues like dryness and lack of shine.

These include shampoos and conditioners with specific formulations to improve hair conditions.

For an ideal winter hair shampoo choice, you need to evaluate the hair strand viscosity (the weight of a single hair strand when submerged in water).

Different types of hair viscosity need different types of shampoos.

Ideally, hair shampoos should be sulphate-free, paraben-free, and offer hydration.

Tip: To offer extra care during winters, choose a winter shampoo that has amla, bringraj, shikakai, and many more such hair-nourishing ingredients for the best hair results. Consider your hair type and choose accordingly.

6. Use A Hair Diffuser On Low Heat

After hair washing during winters, use a safe room-temperature air compressor blow-dryer on the lowest setting.

This low heat and compressed hair can prevent hair follicles from cracking.

7. Apply A Leave-In Conditioner

A leave-in conditioner that has certain formulations that can nourish hair types.

The formulations depend on the hair type, viscosity, and how frequently you wash your hair in a week.

It also reduces moisture loss, a common winter hair-washing issue.

Supports scalp barrier function to strengthen the hair strands.

8. Keep Your Head Covered After Washing

Post-washing rituals for winter should involve a head covering.

This head covering can be a hair shower cap, but make sure not to wear a wool cap, as it can cause head colds.

Through this simple post-hair-washing step, you can maintain the scalp's temperature.

How Often Should You Wash Hair In Winter?

The recommended winter hair wash frequency is 1-2 times/week for most people.

Be sure not to practise overwashing, as it can increase scalp inflammation in winter.

The frequency of hair washing can also be influenced by the need to remove hair dirt, particulate matter deposits, and oiliness.

It is also influenced by individual hair and scalp conditions.

Winter hair washing can seem daunting, but with the right routine, you can maintain hygiene, protect your scalp, and avoid catching a cold.

