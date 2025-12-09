Hair on pillows, clogged shower drains, and visible thinning may be signs of winter hair fall. Excessive hair fall during winter months is a common concern for people, as the seasonal changes can take a toll on the hair follicles. In case you didn't know, follicles are tiny openings determine how hair grows and falls. Over 55% of Indians report experiencing hair loss, and around 30% suffer from significant hair thinning, according to a 2022 survey by the Indian Association of Dermatologists. The constant impact on hair strands due to dry air, dust, and particulate matter can result in changes in hair texture, making people question why their scalp has suddenly become so oily. The answer lies in balancing the stress from cold weather, dry air, and central heating, which causes the scalp to overproduce oil, leading to hair that appears flat, lacklustre, and less shiny. To remedy this common winter issue, certain natural remedies can be helpful, as everybody wants shiny, voluminous, and thick hair.

4 Natural Remedies For Winter Hair Fall And Dandruff

1. Coconut Oil Massage For Dry Winter Scalp

Cold-pressed coconut oil that has been dermatologically tested can deeply nourish the scalp and prevent dryness. When the scalp becomes dry, dandruff can occur, which can increase hair fall. Studies indicate that a regular scalp massage with coconut oil can improve blood circulation and reduce hair fall. Coconut oil acts as a natural dandruff remedy by moisturising flaky skin on the scalp, helping to reduce dandruff. Here are some practical tips for doing a coconut oil massage for a dry winter scalp:

Take 1 tablespoon of cold-pressed coconut oil (the exact quantity can vary based on hair length)

Use your hands to gently massage the oil into the hair strands

Don't rub too hard, as the friction can cause even more hair fall

It is best applied warm before bedtime for maximum absorption into the scalp

Overnight oiling works best before shampooing the next day

But the minimum duration that coconut oil needs to stay on the scalp is an hour

The lauric acid present in coconut oil helps reduce the fungal infection that causes dandruff. It also moisturises the skin on the scalp, as a small study in India found that coconut oil reduces bacteria and fungus on the scalp.

2. Neem For Dandruff Control

Studies have documented that neem has antifungal properties that fight dandruff-causing microbes on the scalp. When these microbes gather on the scalp, it gives rise to a fungal infection which causes the dry, flaky white shedding from the hair everywhere you go. To remedy this situation, people can use the following tips:

Disinfect the neem leaves from a garden, and soak them in salted water (to remove dirt)

Use filtered water to boil them for an hour or so, until the water turns green

Remove the boiled leaves, grind them into a paste

Use the neem paste on the scalp or the neem water to rinse the scalp after shampooing

Studies have documented that a neem water rinse can help reduce itchiness on the scalp and flakiness. One of the added benefits of using neem for dandruff is preventing subsequent eye infections, as the flakes from dandruff can gather on the eyebrows and seep into eyelids. This also results in people losing their eyelashes, so it is very important to keep your scalp free from dandruff. The problem of winter hair fall can be reduced by working on strengthening the roots of the hair. Neem is an easy home remedy that can help you stop dandruff effectively.

3. Aloe Vera Gel For Scalp Hydration

Studies suggest that dermatologically tested aloe vera helps soothe irritation and hydrate a dry winter scalp. The natural enzymes present in aloe vera help reduce dandruff flakes and promote healthy hair growth. Through its function as a cooling agent, aloe vera also helps nourish hair follicles. Here are some simple tips to apply aloe vera gel for hydrating dryness on the scalp:

Take a small quantity of aloe vera gel based on your hair length

Apply fresh gel directly to the scalp; leave it for 30 minutes

Another way to apply fresh aloe vera gel is to make it part of a homemade hair mask

4. Fenugreek Seed Mask For Stronger Hair

Studies have proven that methi, or fenugreek, seeds have certain bioactive compounds that are responsible for hair growth. Their anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antifungal properties contribute to enhanced blood circulation, stimulation of hair growth, and prevention of conditions like dandruff and hair loss. Fenugreek seeds prevent winter hair fall by strengthening hair follicles, as they are rich in protein and nicotinic acid. Here are some tips to use fenugreek seeds for stronger hair:

Soak a large teaspoon of fenugreek seeds in a cup of water

This liquid should be kept for a day for the compounds to seep into it

Use this fenugreek water and fill it in a spray bottle

You can spray this liquid as needed

This is especially helpful when you don't have enough time to wash your hair but need a quick refresh

Don't throw the soaked seeds away; grind them into a paste

Directly apply them to the scalp and keep them for an hour

Wash it thoroughly with filtered water and shampoo as needed

Fenugreek seeds act as a natural conditioner, thus reducing dandruff buildup on the scalp

Bonus Winter Hair Care Tips

The winter season needs a hair strategy that works at preserving the moisture on the scalp and balances the oiliness to keep dandruff at bay. Here are some additional winter hair care tips to keep the hair healthy:

Avoid hot water washes; use lukewarm water instead

Stay hydrated to prevent scalp dryness

Use mild herbal shampoos with a neem base that are free from sulphates and parabens

Covering hair is essential when stepping outdoors, use a scarf to protect the hair from cold winds.

Winter hair fall can occur due to a dry scalp. What is needed are herbal hair care solutions that preserve the natural oils present in the hair. But do consult a medical professional if the dandruff is not reducing even after changing your haircare routine. An itchy scalp can be easily remedied by using a hair care routine that utilises home remedies for dandruff. But only to a certain extent, as other health factors may be causing persistent dandruff that needs medical intervention.

