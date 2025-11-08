Hard Water Causing Hair Fall? Try These 5 Dermatologist-Approved Remedies

Individuals‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌ residing in metropolises who experience extreme hair loss should probably consider that the cause of the problem might not be stress or pollution after all, but hard water. Mineral-rich water that is usually common in cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Noida, and Pune can not only cause severe hair loss but can also lead to the development of various scalp diseases, according to dermatologist Dr Jushya Bhatia Sarin. In a recent Instagram health advice, Dr Sarin highlighted easy-to-implement yet efficient ways to address this often-overlooked issue.

According to Dr Sarin, the major sources of calcium and magnesium in water can cause deposits to form on the scalp that are very difficult to remove and weaken the hair roots. At the same time, they reduce the moisture capacity of hair. “If you live in a city with hard water and it's causing excess hair loss, there are proven ways to fix it,” she explains.

“Hard water could be silently damaging your hair. It builds up on your scalp, makes hair dry and brittle, and can even worsen hair fall,” Dr Sarin mentions in the caption.

The first solution, she says, is to install a shower filter. These filters greatly minimise mineral buildup by using ion exchange resin or activated carbon.

“You can also put a full water softener that covers the entire house. This is installed at the point of entry when water enters your house before it's stored in the overhead tank,” Dr Sarin adds, noting that while this option is more expensive and requires a plumber, it offers lasting benefits.

The next step is to use clarifying shampoos once or twice a week. “Look for labels that say hard water shampoo, clarifying, or chelating,” Dr Sarin recommends. These shampoos frequently have citric acid or EDTA in their composition, which removes the mineral residues and improves the condition of the scalp. On the other hand, Dr Sarin made a point that some shampoos might over-strip the hair of its natural oils. She advises using natural oils, such as coconut, to regain smoothness and lustre, or applying protein-rich masks containing hydrolysed keratin or silk proteins to replenish moisture. Another preventative step is using lightweight oils or silicone-based serums, which create a barrier that keeps minerals from adhering to hair strands. Lastly, she suggests using lukewarm water instead of boiling, stating that "hot water causes cuticle lifting, allowing mineral deposits to become worse."

With the quality of water for urban areas getting worse day by day, dermatologists are increasingly attributing the causes of early hair thinning and dryness to hard water. Dr Sarin's advice is a saviour for the people suffering from the unexpected side effects of city ‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.