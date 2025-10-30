Not Just Stress: Hidden Reasons You're Losing Hair (And The Actual Supplements That Work)

Hair loss can be deeply upsetting, chipping away at your self-confidence and daily comfort. But what actually triggers it? For many, it's a mix of genetics, nutrition, hormones, environmental stress, and even simple haircare routines gone wrong. Did you know that, according to the World Population Review, over 34% of Indian men experience male-pattern baldness? Women aren't immune either, as female pattern hair loss often means thinner hair and less volume. Still, it's important to know that not every strand that falls is a sign of trouble. Shedding is normal when you brush, style, or wash your hair, as it's part of the hair's natural renewal process. The real concern starts when you notice your hair thinning and not growing back, turning simple shedding into lasting hair loss.

But the complexity of hair loss lies in its details, which makes for a comprehensive look at the hidden causes of hair loss and how we can remedy the situation.

What Are The Causes Of Hair Loss?

Hair loss occurs when a combination of factors impact the hair follicles. The 7 hidden causes of hair loss can be categorized into :

1. Nutritional

The lack of proper iron in the systems of people leads them to develop telogen effluvium, which is a fancy word to say that the hair growth cycle is disrupted.

The daily recommended dose of adequate iron varies according to age. Indian boys aged 10-17 years need about 10.8 to 18.4 mg/d. While Indian men, the daily intake of iron in a study of physically active young Indian males was found to be 44.90 to 5.4 mg/day for vegetarians and 50.7 to 5.4 mg/day for non-vegetarians. These figures are from The Indian Pediatric Journal's 2019 study.

The proper supply of iron ensures that the hair growth cycle is not disrupted, which ensures that hair thinning doesn't take place.

2. Hormonal

One of the hidden causes of hair loss is hormonal imbalances (other than the stress cortisol). In turn, polycystic ovarian syndrome in women and dihydrotestosterone sensitivity are the health conditions that cause a hormonal imbalance.

Hair loss is connected to the function of the thyroid, which impacts hair texture and hair loss. In order to treat hair loss caused by improper thyroid function, it's important to receive thyroid hair loss treatment.

Vitamin B12 and folate are the vitamins whose deficiency can cause hair loss. The deficiency of these vitamins and minerals impairs cell division, which is key to proper hair growth.

3. Overall Health

The chronic inflammation of the scalp, undiagnosed seborrheic dermatitis, or psoriasis can cause follicular damage that affects hair growth.

The crash-dieting method to achieve fast weight loss is one of the major factors that contributes to sending the body into shock. This leads to acute telogen effluvium (disrupted hair growth cycle).

4. Medications

Certain medications can trigger hair loss and are the common culprits behind an increase in blood pressure, whereas acne meds can also trigger excessive shedding of hair. And supress growth of new hair strands.

What Are The Actual Supplements That Work For Hair Loss?

Hair loss is a frustrating, stressful situation as the biological factors that cause hair loss can be addressed by using science-backed supplements under a medical professional's supervision:

Marine Collagen Peptides : Amino acids derived from fish and marine sources that help nourish the scalp and promote overall hair health.

: Amino acids derived from fish and marine sources that help nourish the scalp and promote overall hair health. Biotin : The water-soluble vitamin that helps in maintaining hair health.

: The water-soluble vitamin that helps in maintaining hair health. Palmetto : A botanical or plant-based extract that helps with hair growth.

: A botanical or plant-based extract that helps with hair growth. Micronutrients: A balanced diet with plenty of nutrients is necessary for proper hair growth.

Note: Do not consume supplements for hair loss without proper consultation and testing, as they are not completely regulated by the food regulating bodies.

The causes of hair loss can range from nutritional, hormonal, overall health conditions, and consumption of certain conditions. This proves that the cause of hair loss is often physiological, not psychological. Please take your hair health and seek help if you are suffering from hair thinning or persistent hair loss.

Please note: Consult a dermatologist for proper testing and get a blood panel done to understand the root causes of hair loss. This is crucial to diagnose the specific hidden cause behind hair loss. Please consume hair supplements after getting your nutritional levels analysed by a medical professional.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

References:

Ghosh, S., Sinha, S., Shivakumar, N. et al. Daily Iron Requirements in Healthy Indian Children and Adolescents. Indian Pediatrics 56, 551-555 (2019).

Kavita Gulati, Suresh Kumar Thokchom, Jagdish Chandra Joshi, Arunabha Ray, Chapter 74 - Regulatory guidelines for nutraceuticals in India: an overview, Editor(s): Ramesh C. Gupta, Rajiv Lall, Ajay Srivastava, Nutraceuticals (Second Edition), Academic Press, 2021, Pages 1273-1280, ISBN 9780128210383.