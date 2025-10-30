Trishul: India's Mega Tri-Service Military Exercise That Has Pakistan Rattled
Trishul, NDTV was told, is meant to send a clear message to Pak, that India stands ready to defend its territory and, if necessary, pick up where Operation Sindoor left off in May.
India flexed its military muscles Thursday with the start of Trishul – a 12-day, tri-service military exercise on the Pakistan border, and its first war games since Operation Sindoor six months ago.
Trishul will involve special forces commandos, missile batteries, warships, battle tanks, and attack aircraft, including the Rafale and the Sukhoi Su-30, carrying out simulated offensive strikes into southern Pak, to test the Indian armed forces' readiness in a post-Sindoor scenario.
The exercises will take place across Gujarat and Rajasthan but the focus will likely be on the former, and specifically on the Kutch region, a possible fresh border flashpoint with Pakistan.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh signalled as much earlier this month when he warned Pak against trying to illegally occupy India's half of Sir Creek, which is a narrow and disputed strip of water, less than 100km long in the tidal estuary between Gujarat's Rann of Kutch and Pakistan.
On paper it is the westernmost boundary between the two countries; i.e., the western half of the creek belongs to Pakistan and the eastern to India. Any attempt to claim Indian territory, Rajnath Singh thundered, will be met with a response that will change "history and geography".
NDTV Explains | India-Pak Sir Creek Border Dispute And Its Strategic Importance
The Defence Minister also said Pakistan's recent expansion of military infrastructure in and around the Sir Creek area – bunkers and radars, as well as forward operating bases, or FOBs, capable of launching attack drones or infantry operations against India – has been noted.
In fact, Pak Navy chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf made unannounced visits to forward posts in the Sir Creek belt last week, and reportedly promised to protect "every inch of our maritime borders… from Sir Creek to Jiwani", remarks that put Delhi and Indian defence advisors on alert.
Trishul, NDTV was told, is meant to send a clear message to Pak, that India stands ready to defend its territory and, if necessary, pick up where Op Sindoor left off in May.
Exercise Trishul participants
The Army has sent T-90 battle tanks and BrahMos missile units, as well as Akash missile defence system units that successfully neutralised Pakistan's projectile barrage during Sindoor.
The indigenously designed and manufactured Prachand attack helicopter has also been sent.
The Air Force has deployed its premier fighter jets – the French-made Rafale and the Russian Sukhoi Su-30, as well as Sea Guardian and Heron drones. And the Navy has sent Kolkata-class destroyers and Nilgiri-class frigates, as well as an assortment of fast-attack assets.
Trishul will also see boots on the ground, including the Para SF – special forces battalions of the Army's Parachute Regiment – and the Navy's Marine Commandos, or MARCOS, an elite unit that can operate on land and sea, and specialise in amphibious warfare and counter-terrorism.
The Air Force's commando unit, Garud, will also be in action.
Pak shuts airspace
Meanwhile, in response to Exercise Trishul, Islamabad has shut multiple sectors of its airspace.
On Saturday Pak aviation authorities issued a NOTAM, or notice to airmen, restricting access to several air traffic routes in its central and southern airspaces for 48 hours starting this morning.
Pakistan now issues one more notification restricting multiple air traffic routes across a majority of its airspace as India prepares for its Tri-Services military exercise across the border— Damien Symon (@detresfa_) October 27, 2025
Date | 28-29 October 2025 https://t.co/8rEh4mJDq6 pic.twitter.com/oGqAAr0STV
However, clearly rattled by the scale of Exercise Trishul, that NOTAM was expanded hours before the games were to start. Now they cover most of Pak airspace.
India has issued a notification for a Tri-Services Exercise along its western border with Pakistan, the chosen area & scale of activity are unusual— Damien Symon (@detresfa_) October 24, 2025
Date | 30 October- 10 November 2025 pic.twitter.com/IsDdLs0x0k
This was in response to a NOTAM by India restricting its airspace – up to a ceiling of 28,000 feet – from midnight Thursday (October 30) to 11.59 pm Monday (November 10).
NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.
-
Opinion | Does India Control The Taliban?
By trying to cover its own inadequacies in terms of domestic and neighbourhood policies using India's alleged involvement, Pakistan is again playing the victim card. But why does India let these accusations go mostly unchallenged?
-
The Rafale Pilot Pak Lied About Capturing, And The MiG-21 Pilot It Did
Squadron Leader Singh's journey to the Rafale cockpit began eight years ago, in 2017, when she was commissioned into the Indian Air Force.
-
Pak-Afghan Inch Closer To 'Open War' After Failed Turkey Peace Talks
The failed talks have also refocused attention on Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's remarks, that Islamabad may have no choice but to engage in open conflict" if dialogue fails.
-
Opinion | 95% Of Gen-AI Projects Are Failing - And Markets Can Smell The Fear
Many firms are struggling to display profits from their AI investment. A new MIT study revealed that approximately 95% of generative AI business efforts are failing, with only 5% achieving meaningful revenue growth.
-
NDTV Exclusive: What Spending 24 Hours Inside A Gaza Refugee Tent Looks Like
They have been displaced 18 times. Eighteen times since the start of what Esraa calls "the genocide." Her tone is not bitter, just exhausted, heavy with the knowledge that this, too, may not be their final stop.
-
From 2020 To 2025: Mukesh Sahani's 25-Seat, Deputy Chief Minister Demands
Former Bollywood set man Mukesh Sahani could complete a storybook transition from the silver screen to becoming the second most powerful man in Bihar, if the Mahagathbadhan wins the 2025 Assembly election.
-
Opinion | Pak's Great Game: What Rawalpindi Really Wants From Its War With Afghanistan
Get the US in and get the money for itself - that's Pakistan's single-point agenda. And it's doing everything it can to achieve this.
-
Explained: 350 vs 1,100, CPCB vs IQAir, Who Has Got Delhi's AQI Right
Both CPCB and IQAir follow different methods of calculating air quality index, resulting in different numbers.
-
Opinion | Indians Are Growing Sick Of Customs Harassment - But Who Cares?
You would think that the Wintrack experience would serve as an example to customs officials and make them more careful and professional when dealing with citizens. In fact, the opposite is true.
-
Opinion | What Ashley Tellis 'Spying' Allegation Should Tell India About Chinese 'Influence Ops'
Two separate cases underscore one of the most serious challenges that open democracies are facing today in managing Chinese aggressive tactics when it comes to influence operations.
-
News Updates
-
Featured
-
More Links
-
Follow Us On