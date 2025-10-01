Nutrient Deficiencies To Stress: Expert Reveals 5 Possible Causes Of Hair Fall

Experiencing excessive hairfall? And despite trying multiple hair care products or experimenting with homemade recipes, if you are unable to control the shedding of your hair, worry not. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a video on Instagram, addressing one of the major health concerns affecting all age groups, particularly older individuals and those in the postpartum period. The nutritionist begins the video by explaining, "If you have hair fall, maybe the problem is not your shampoo or oil. It is coming from within."

Lovneet Batra then continues explaining that "most hairfall comes from within, not just your hair products." According to the nutritionist, these are the following factors responsible for excessive hairfall -

Nutrition & Gut Health: She says, “Many people don't know that nutritional deficiency is a major cause of hair fall.” As per Lovneet, inadequate protein, iron, zinc, biotin, or vitamin intake, sometimes worsened by gut dysbiosis or food sensitivities, can lead to hair thinning over time. Stress: The second significant factor that worsens hair fall is stress. She explains, “Chronic stress increases cortisol, shortening the hair growth phase and accelerating shedding. It also affects nutrient absorption and thyroid conversion, which are crucial for hair health.” Thyroid Issues: Next, she mentions, “If your thyroid gland is underactive, then your hair thinning and hair fall will also get affected.” In the video's caption, the nutritionist clarifies that even if your TSH level appears “normal,” high-normal TSH or low T3 can silently cause hair thinning. “Many women don't realise Hashimoto's or subclinical thyroid dysfunction is behind hair loss,” she adds. Postpartum Hair Fall: Although Lovneet shares that hair fall for the first 3–6 months after delivery is normal, if it persists, she continues, “Especially for new moms, if your iron level is low, if you have deficiencies, vitamin D deficiency, zinc deficiency, you will actually experience worse hair fall.” Hair Care Habits: “Over-washing, harsh shampoos, or stripping natural oils can damage the scalp barrier, increase inflammation, and weaken follicles,” she shares.

In the concluding note, she writes, “Hairfall isn't always visible on the outside; fixing it starts from inside.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.