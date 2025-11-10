Dermatologist Explains Why Weight Loss Can Lead To Hair Fall And What To Do

Hair loss during a weight loss journey can be frustrating – especially when you are doing everything right. You are eating cleaner, feeling lighter, and suddenly, your hairbrush looks fuller than usual. It is more common than you think, particularly among those using GLP-1 medications such as Mounjaro or Wegovy. These drugs have helped many people lose weight effectively, but one of their lesser-known side effects is hair loss.

On Sunday, dermatologist Dr Kiran shared a video on Instagram addressing exactly this issue. A patient asked her why their hair was falling while taking a GLP-1 medication, and she broke it down simply – explaining why it happens and what you can do to fix it.

“Weight loss can cause hair fall by telogen effluvium anyway, but GLP-1s now have been shown to cause hair fall themselves,” Dr Kiran said in her video. She added that it is crucial to start treating the issue early, because once significant hair loss happens, “getting that hair back is hard.”

Here is how she suggested tackling the problem:

1. Start With Vitamin Supplementation

Dr Kiran emphasised checking your iron, vitamin D, folic acid and zinc levels. Deficiency in any of these nutrients can make hair fall worse. Supplements can help fill those gaps and strengthen the hair from within.

2. Check Your Thyroid

A sluggish thyroid can make hair fall worse. Dr Kiran recommended getting your thyroid levels tested to rule out any imbalance that might be contributing to the shedding.

3. Try Hair-Specific Supplements

“Supplements that have cyclical minerals and natural ingredients like Trichospire or Hairfactor, or other similar brands, can really help,” she suggested. These are designed to support scalp health and hair growth.

4. Use Red LED Light Therapy

A simple but effective addition – 10 minutes a day of red LED light can “stop hair fall, increase energy to the cells, and boost blood flow so that you get more hair growth,” said Dr Kiran.

5. Consider Regenerative Treatments

For those with noticeable thinning, treatments like PRP, polynucleotides, or exosomes can “genuinely increase hair growth by up to 44%.” These therapies stimulate dormant follicles and promote stronger regrowth.

In her caption, Dr Kiran added that rapid or medication-assisted weight loss pushes hair into a “shedding phase” because the body prioritises vital organs over hair growth – especially if nutrient levels are low. But with the right nutrition, supplements and treatments, she assured, “regrowth is absolutely possible.”

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.