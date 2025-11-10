8 Dead, 11 Injured In Explosion In Car Near Delhi's Red Fort: Sources

Eight people were killed after an explosion in a car at a crowded area near the Red Fort in Delhi today.

The vehicle exploded outside gate No. 1 of Lal Quila metro station.

All the injured people have been taken to nearby hospitals.

"I saw body parts lying on the road," an eyewitness told NDTV.

Many cars caught fire due to the explosion at the area popular with tourists.

At least 20 fire trucks have reached the area.

Visuals from the area indicate the damage was extensive and not superficial.

Neighbourhoods in Purani Dilli (Old Delhi) near the Red Fort are one of the most crowded in the national capital.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has reached the area. They have cordoned off the site of the explosion.

Traffic has been diverted from Old Delhi areas.

"I saw a huge fireball from my terrace, and came running down to see what happened. The explosion was very loud. My house is near the gurdwara," a resident told NDTV.

Nearly a dozen ambulances rushed to the area to evacuate injured people.

"It happened all of a sudden. I felt the explosion happened in more than just one car," an eyewitness told NDTV.

Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib is just a few hundred metres and Jama Masjid is 1.1 km from the site of the explosion.