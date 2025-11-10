Delhi Red Fort Blast: Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh On High Alert

Mumbai is on high alert after thirteen people died and 24 were injured in a high-intensity explosion in a car at a crowded area near the Red Fort in Delhi today (Updates here). Security agency sources told NDTV that security is being ramped up at important places in Maharashtra's capital.

High alert was sounded in poll-bound Bihar as well.

Police in all districts of Uttar Pradesh and Dehradun were also put on high alert. An order was issued from Lucknow to increase patrols and checks in sensitive areas.

Following the Delhi blast, security was increased at the Indo-Nepal border. In addition to the Border Security Force (BSF) deployed along the Indo-Nepal border, local police were also alerted. The BSF and the intelligence department are closely monitoring all visitors crossing the open Nepal border.

Security Agencies In Rajasthan On High Alert

Security agencies in Rajasthan have also been alerted following the blast in Delhi. DGP Rajiv Sharma has directed all Range Inspector Generals, District Superintendents, and sensitive police stations to remain on high alert. Security arrangements have been increased in border districts and sensitive areas. As per the instructions, vehicles coming from other states are being thoroughly checked.

Delhi Red Fort Blast: What Happened?

Delhi Police chief says explosion happened in a slow-moving vehicle near the Red Fort traffic signal around 6.52 pm, while the occupants were present in the vehicle.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik said they received information that there was a blast in a car. At 7:29 pm, the fire was brought under control.

The blast severely damaged 22 nearby vehicles. Hospital officials at Lok Nayak confirmed the deaths after the injured were rushed there. Video and images from the scene show extensive damage.

Authorities immediately dispatched about 20 fire engines and cordoned off the heavily trafficked tourist area. A resident told NDTV that the explosion was "very loud," adding they saw a "huge fireball."

The anti-terror squad and the Delhi Police Special Cell are now on the ground investigating.