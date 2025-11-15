Winter Haircare Dos And Don'ts You Must Follow

Winter demands a different haircare playbook than other months of the year. Cold outdoor air plus indoor heating drops relative humidity, which strips moisture from scalp and hair shafts and makes hair brittle, static-prone and more likely to break. Seasonal shifts also change scalp oiliness and the micro-environment including dandruff-associated yeasts, so cleansing, moisturising and gentle care need a winter tweak. Along with this, heat styling and repeated wet–dry cycles also damage the cortex and weaken hair strength which is a problem that gets worse when hair is already dry from winter air. Keep reading as we share simple dos and don'ts you can follow this winter to ensure better haircare.

Winter Haircare Dos & Don'ts

1. DO cut back on daily shampooing and DON'T over-wash.

Frequent washing strips natural oils that protect hair. In winter, shampoo 2–3 times a week or less if your scalp isn't oily and use a gentle, sulphate-free shampoo so you don't dry the scalp further. Use dry shampoo between washes if you need volume.

2. DO use a nourishing conditioner every wash and DON'T skip it.

Conditioner seals the cuticle and restores slip so hair tangles less and breaks less. Focus on mid-lengths to ends; leave a small amount on for a minute before rinsing to let moisturisers sink in.

3. DO introduce weekly deep-conditioning and DON'T rely only on leave-ins.

A 20–30 minute hot-oil or mask treatment once a week like coconut, almond or a commercial deep mask replenishes moisture and makes hair more resilient to cold stress. Warm the oil slightly, not hot and then wrap hair in a towel or shower cap.

4. DO reduce heat styling and DON'T blast with high heat.

Blow-dryers, straighteners and curling irons damage hair shafts, and dry winter hair takes damage faster. If you must use heat, keep the dryer at a medium setting, hold it around 15 cm away, keep it moving and use a heat protectant spray first.

5. DO choose hydrating leave-ins and DON'T pick alcohol-based products.

Look for glycerin, panthenol, natural oils and humectants that pull and retain moisture. Avoid styling products with high denatured alcohol content as they dry hair further.

6. DO be gentle when hair is wet and DON'T rub roughly or brush aggressively.

Wet hair is fragile. Pat dry with a microfibre towel or T-shirt and detangle with a wide-tooth comb from tips upward to avoid snap-offs and split ends.

7. DO protect hair outdoors and DON'T wear rough hats next to hair.

Wind and cold increase friction and static. Wear lined hats like silk or satin lining or wrap hair in a scarf to reduce rubbing. Rough wool directly on hair causes breakage and flyaways.

8. DO look after your scalp and DON'T ignore persistent itch or flakes.

If you get dryness or dandruff, use a medicated shampoo once or twice weekly and follow with conditioner. If flaking or itch is severe or doesn't improve, see a dermatologist as seasonal patterns can mask other scalp conditions.

9. DO maintain overall hydration & diet and DON'T assume topical care is enough.

Drink water, eat protein, and include omega-3 and vitamins to support hair structure from within. Winter dehydration affects the whole skin-hair axis.

10. DO trim regularly and minimise chemical stresses and DON'T overprocess hair in winter.

Regular trims remove split ends so damage doesn't travel up the shaft. Delay aggressive colouring or chemical straightening if your hair already feels dry and brittle; let it recover first.

Winter doesn't mean you need an exotic routine, it just needs a kinder one. Think moisture, protection and gentleness. Tweak frequency, choose richer conditioners and be mindful of heat and friction; small, consistent changes keep hair healthy until spring.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

References

Effects of winter indoor environment on the skin — National Institutes of Health, 2023.

The seasonal variation in skin hydration, sebum, scaliness, brightness, and elasticity — NCBI, 2015.

Association of Malassezia species with dandruff — National Institutes of Health, 2014.

Hair shaft damage from heat and drying time of hair dryer — National Institutes of Health, 2011.

Mechanisms of impairment in hair and scalp induced by hair cosmetic procedures — National Institutes of Health, 2023.