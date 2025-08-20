Haircare: Desi Foods That Can Boost Hair Health

Diet changes can play a huge role in boosting your hair health because hair growth and strength largely depend on the nutrients we consume. Hair is primarily made of a protein called keratin, so eating enough protein-rich foods can help support strong and healthy strands. Vitamins and minerals such as biotin, vitamin E, vitamin D, zinc, and iron help improve scalp circulation, reduce hair breakage, and encourage new growth. Omega-3 fatty acids from foods like flaxseeds, walnuts, and fatty fish also nourish hair follicles and keep hair shiny. When the body gets the right balance of nutrients, it can improve hair thickness, reduce hair fall, and enhance overall hair quality.

Some desi foods in particular, can boost hair health as they are rich in natural proteins, vitamins, and minerals that nourish the scalp and strengthen hair from within. Traditional Indian diets include a variety of wholesome foods like dals, leafy greens, nuts, and seeds that are packed with nutrients essential for hair growth and shine. For example, foods high in iron and protein can reduce hair fall, while those rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin C, and antioxidants promote healthy hair follicles. Since desi foods are often fresh, minimally processed, and nutrient-dense, incorporating them regularly can help maintain strong, thick, and lustrous hair naturally. In this article, we share a list of desi foods you can add to your diet to improve your hair health.

14 Desi foods that can boost your hair health

1. Amla

Amla (Indian gooseberry) is a powerhouse of vitamin C and antioxidants that strengthen hair roots, reduce breakage, and prevent premature greying. Regular consumption or use of amla helps improve scalp circulation and stimulates hair growth.

2. Curry leaves

Rich in iron, calcium, and vitamins A, B, C, and E, curry leaves help repair damaged hair follicles and restore natural pigment, preventing early greying.

3. Methi seeds

Methi seeds (fenugreek) are packed with protein, nicotinic acid, and lecithin, which nourish hair follicles, reduce hair thinning, and add shine. They are known to combat dandruff and dryness effectively.

4. Spinach

Loaded with iron, folate, and vitamin C, spinach (palak) improves blood circulation to the scalp, promotes healthy hair growth, and prevents hair loss caused by iron deficiency.

5. Coconut

Coconut, in the form of oil or raw, is a traditional desi food that deeply nourishes the scalp, strengthens roots, and prevents breakage, thanks to its healthy fats and lauric acid.

6. Til

Sesame seeds are rich in zinc, magnesium, and omega-3 fatty acids, which help in boosting scalp health and making hair strong, shiny, and resilient.

7. Chana

Chana (black chickpeas) provides plant-based protein, iron, and vitamin B6, which are essential for strong, thick hair and preventing hair thinning.

8. Moong dal

Moong dal is a light, protein-rich lentil that supports keratin production, keeping hair strong and less prone to damage.

9. Walnuts

Walnuts also known as akhrot are one of the best sources of omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E, which help nourish hair, add natural shine, and prevent hair dryness.

10. Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds contain essential fatty acids that hydrate the scalp, reduce inflammation, and promote hair growth naturally.

11. Drumstick leaves

Moringa leaves are rich in iron, calcium, zinc, and vitamin A, all of which boost scalp circulation, reduce hair fall, and encourage healthy growth.

12. Beetroot

Beetroot is packed with nitrates, iron, and folic acid, which improve blood flow to the scalp and ensure proper nourishment of hair follicles.

13. Carrots

Carrots (gajar), high in beta-carotene and vitamin A, help in the production of sebum (natural scalp oil), keeping hair moisturised and strong.

14. Curd

Curd or dahi is rich in protein, probiotics, and vitamin B12, which strengthen hair roots, reduce dandruff, and give hair a soft, shiny texture.

Incorporate these desi foods to your daily diet to not only improve your hair health but also boost your overall health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.