Haircare: Your Hair Needs Nourishment From Food, Follow These Tips

Hair problems are drastically increasing among adults these days. From hair fall to patchiness and baldness, these are some of the most common problems faced by the youth. Well, there can be many reasons behind it including a stressful lifestyle, and excessive usage of chemicals or heat that may ultimately damage the hair. What's the solution? Focusing on your diet is of prime importance if you want to keep healthy hair. The majority of the time, if you eat well and nourish your mane internally, it automatically shows outside. Just like the other organs of your body, hair too needs fuel to grow. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shares a post on Instagram revealing the five diet tips that can help you with healthy hair.

The nutrition says, “Like our skin, our hair is a result of our internal health. Each strand of our hair requires a steady supply of essential nutrients.”

Hence, consuming adequate amounts of proteins, vitamins, and minerals is necessary to provide your hair with everything it requires to stay shiny, lustrous, and strong, Anjali adds.

According to Anjali, here are the five diet tips you need to follow for healthy hair:

1) Increase your intake of iron-rich and protein-packed food items like eggs, dark-green leafy vegetables, soybean, fish, raw vegetables, fruits, nuts, pulses, and curd.

2) Include whole grain cereals into your diet. These cereals can be naachni, jowar, and whole wheat.

3) Incorporate juices into your diet that are packed with antioxidants, iron, and calcium such as spinach with tomato juice, and wheat grass juice.

4) A diet inclusive of herbs like Brahmi and Bhringraj can be extremely beneficial to reduce hair fall and nourish the roots.

5) Try avoiding refined food items and table sugar.

Talking about hair-related issues, many people experience grey hair right from the time when they are too young. According to Anjali Mukerjee, there are various reasons behind this condition. She says, in many cases, early greying of the hair can be inherited from parents or grandparents. The lack of protein in your body may also result in greying of hair and that's why, it's important to eat healthy, protein-rich foods. Prolonged periods of stress may also result in this condition. Also, those who drink too much tea, coffee or alcohol, may have grey hair very early as compared to others.

Eat nutritious food and keep your hair healthy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.