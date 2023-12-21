Haircare Tips: Follow These Tips To Reduce Hair Loss In Winter

Hot water can strip the natural oils from your scalp, making it dry and prone to hair loss

Winter weather often brings cold, dry air, which can dehydrate the scalp and hair strands. This can lead to dryness, brittleness, and breakage, making it more likely for hairs to fall out. Along with this, in colder months, people may tend to consume less fresh fruits and vegetables, and may not drink enough water due to decreased thirst. These dietary and hydration changes can affect the overall health and quality of hair, potentially leading to increased shedding. Read on as we share tips to help manage hair loss during winter.

10 Strategies to help reduce hair loss during winter:

1. Keep your scalp moisturised

Dry scalp can lead to hair loss. Use a moisturising shampoo and conditioner specifically formulated for dry hair during winter. Apply a leave-in conditioner or oil to your scalp regularly to keep it hydrated.

2. Avoid hot water showers

Hot water can strip the natural oils from your scalp, making it dry and prone to hair loss. Use lukewarm water instead and try to limit the time spent in the shower.

3. Protect your hair from the cold

Cold temperatures can make your hair brittle and more prone to breakage. Wear a hat, beanie, or scarf to protect your hair from harsh winds and cold weather.

4. Limit heat styling

Excessive use of heat styling tools like curling irons, straighteners, and blow dryers can damage your hair, leading to hair loss. Minimise the use of these tools and always apply a heat protectant before styling.

5. Avoid harsh chemicals

Hair treatments with harsh chemicals can further dry out and damage your hair during winter. Opt for natural or gentle products and avoid treatments like perming, relaxing, or colouring that involve strong chemicals.

6. Eat a balanced diet

Proper nutrition is crucial for healthy hair growth. Include foods rich in vitamins, minerals, and proteins in your diet, such as leafy greens, eggs, fish, nuts, and seeds. Consider taking supplements like biotin or omega-3 fatty acids after consulting a healthcare professional.

7. Massage your scalp

Regularly massaging your scalp can stimulate blood flow and promote hair growth. Use your fingertips to gently massage your scalp for a few minutes each day.

8. Don't over-wash your hair

Washing your hair too frequently can strip away its natural oils, making it dry and more susceptible to breakage. Aim to wash your hair every 2-3 days during winter, unless it becomes excessively oily.

9. Use a wide-toothed comb

Using a wide-toothed comb or a brush with flexible bristles can help prevent breakage and hair loss. Start detangling your hair from the ends and work your way up to minimise pulling.

10. Consider a humidifier

Winter air tends to be dry, which can dehydrate your hair and scalp. Using a humidifier in your home can increase moisture levels, reducing the chances of hair loss.

Follow these tips correctly by incorporating them into your routine. Establish a haircare schedule that works for you, such as washing every 2-3 days, moisturising your scalp regularly, and avoiding harsh chemicals. Be consistent with scalp massages, protecting your hair from the cold, and limiting heat styling. Monitor the effects of these strategies on your hair and adjust accordingly.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.