Hair Care Tips: 9 Ways You Can Manage And Prevent Dry And Damaged Hair At Home

Hair damage is more than just split ends. When natural oils and moisture present in hair reduces, it results in the loss of this lipid layer, which causes the hair to become extremely porous. Dry and damaged hair develop cracks in the outside layer. Dry and damaged hair also look dull and frizzy and are very difficult to manage. Dry and damaged hair is one of the common causes that lead to baldness. Washing hair too often, overexposure to the sun, use of hair-styling products, contact with chlorinated water and smoking are some of the reasons that contribute to dry and damaged hair. When your hair becomes completely dry and damaged, the outer cuticle lifts and becomes worn, and the overlapping cells no longer lie flat. It causes the shaft of hair to become fragile and prone to splitting, damage and breaking.

Here are few tips you can follow to managing and preventing dry and damaged hair

1. Hair serum protects hair from heat styling, controls frizz and leaves a shine on the hair. Always apply serum on hair and the ends. Use it on the scalp that can make the hair look greasy.

2. Use hair oils such as olive oil, coconut, almond, corn oil. These hair oils are rich in Vitamin E and antioxidants which revive the moisture in the outer layer of hair. Heat half a cup of oil and massage the oil gently on to your hair and cover with a towel. Leave it for 30-40 minutes and rinse your hair with shampoo. It can help to strengthen the hair and make it look shiny.

3. Moisturise and hydrate your hair: Dry skin appears cracked and dull. Dry hair is the major cause of damage and hair breakage because if the hair doesn't have the optimal level of moisture it will become brittle and fragile. Always follow a moisturizing regimen that includes a hydrating shampoo, conditioner, mask and leave-in product.

Moisturise your hair with hydrating shampoo and conditioner

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Switch to a gentle hair care routine. Proper Washing and conditioning of hair are the basic rule of any hair care routine. Go for hair care products that are free of sulfates, parabens, alcohols, dyes and artificial fragrances. Wash your hair regularly to get rid of all kinds of dirt, sebum and dead skin cells.

5. Hair masks are the best way of conditioning your dry and damaged hair. It has high concentrations of moisturizing ingredients, like vitamins, oils and naturally-sourced elements. They're also thicker than regular conditioners, so apply them to damp hair. It gives enough time to penetrate more deeply into the surface of hair and fill in the gaps and nicks that develop on the surface of damaged hair.

6. Increase the intake of omega-3s and antioxidants in your diet: Protein from marine animals keeps the hair thick and shiny. Eat salmon, sardines, tuna and oysters that contain essential omega-3s for dry and damaged hair. Oxidants are also good for dry and damaged hair.

7. Trim your split ends: The hair begins unraveling from the bottom up, leading to a dull, broken, frizzy mess. To prevent the appearance of split ends, keep your hair supple and strong with fortifying shampoos, conditioners and leave-in creams. To keep split ends from getting out of control, trim your split ends on a regular interval.

8. Vitamins and nutrients are important for the healthy growth of hair and its shine. A diet that doesn't contains vitamins, minerals, essential fatty acids, and proteins can lead to hair structural abnormalities, hair loss and damaged hair. Always take a balanced diet that contains a variety of products, including protein, fruits, vegetables, grains, and healthy fats.

9. Handle wet Hair with care: Hair is at its most vulnerable stage when it's wet. The changes for damaged hair accelerates when the wet hair is fine, curly or fragile. So it's always necessary to handle your wet hair with care. Don't pull a brush through your wet hair. Use a wide-tooth comb to detangle. Never cover your hair with an elastic band when it's wet either that can cause breakage.

(Dr Ajay Rana is Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician. He is the Founder and Director of ILAMED and can be reached at drajayrana@ilamed.org)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.