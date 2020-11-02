Struggling With Hair Fall? Add These Plant-Based Foods To Your Diet Today

Hair fall: Adding enough protein to diet can help you best hair fall

Diet plays a significant role in maintaining your hair health. Your hair and scalp need optimum nutrients which can help prevent hair fall and other hair related problems. Several foods are often recommended that can naturally boost hair health include eggs, fatty fishes, oysters and sources of protein. Those following a plant-based diet sometimes find it hard to decide hair-healthy foods. Many also believe that following a vegan diet can lead to hair fall but adding enough nutrients to your diet will not let your hair fall. If you are looking for healthy plant-based options that can help you say goodbye to those hair problems, then here's is exactly what you are looking for.

Plant-based foods that can help fight hair fall

1. Nuts

Just a handful of nuts are loaded with some essential nutrients. Almonds are one of the best nuts o choose for healthy hair. Almonds can be added to shakes, smoothies or you can eat 6-7 almonds as a snack. Many also eat soaked almonds first thing in the morning which is also beneficial to your health in several ways.

Almonds are loaded with vitamin E which promotes hair growth

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Seeds

Just like nuts, seeds too are loaded with essential nutrients. There is a huge variety to choose from. You can sprinkle some amount of seeds to your foods and drinks. Flaxseeds and chia seeds can help you promote hair growth. These can offer you several other health benefits too.

3. Spinach

This is one of the healthiest leafy greens. Spinach boosts your health in many ways. It is rich in iron, folate and vitamin A and C which helps promote hair growth. Iron deficiency is linked with hair fall, therefore, adding iron-rich foods to diet can help fight beat hair fall.

4. Legumes

Protein-rich foods also help boost hair health and tame hair fall. Protein helps to repair tissues of the body. Legumes are plant-based source of protein which are loaded with fibre too. These can boost hair growth as well as aid in weight loss too.

Legumes and pulses can loaded with plant-based protein

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Berries

Colourful berries are a source of beneficial compounds and nutrients. These contain antioxidants that can help fight against free radicals. Berries are also a good source of vitamin C which can help in the absorption of iron from the diet consumed resulting in healthy hair growth.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.