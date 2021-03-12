Hair Loss Remedies: Nmami Agarwal Reveals 5 Most Important Nutrients To Promote Healthy Hair And Keep Hair Fall At Bay

Hair fall remedies: Vitamin A is needed for cell growth, including hair

Highlights Iron is a nutrient which helps in carrying oxygen to the cells

It helps in promoting hair growth

Leafy green veggies are a good source of iron

From hormonal imbalance to poor dietary intake, there can be several reasons behind your hair fall. Excess stress and not following proper hair care are also amongst the top reasons for hair loss. However, there are a few key nutrients that you need for promoting hair growth and preventing hair fall. Eating sufficient protein-rich foods is a must since hair follicles are made up of mostly protein. Biotin, a B vitamin, helps in production of keratin, which is a kind of hair protein. This is why biotin supplements are often prescribed for hair growth.

Hair fall remedies: Important nutrients needed for healthy hair

Similarly, Vitamin E is another essential nutrient for hair growth. It is said to have antioxidant properties that can help in reducing oxidative stress in the scalp. Oxidative stress has been linked to hair loss, studies have found.

Further elaborating on the nutrients needed for preventing hair loss is nutritionist Nmami Agarwal on Instagram. "Apart from focusing on protein and Vitamin E, you also need to focus on Vitamin A and iron," she says in her Reels.

Also read: Struggling With Hair Fall? Add These Plant-Based Foods To Your Diet Today

"Vitamin A is needed for cell growth, including hair, which is the fastest growing tissue in the body," says Agarwal. Foods like carrot, sweet potato, spinach, pepper, mango and tomato are all rich sources of Vitamin A.

Iron is a nutrient which helps in carrying oxygen to the cells and this makes it an important mineral for several bodily functions, including hair growth. Foods like dates, beetroot, pomegranate, leafy green vegetables, legumes, pumpkin seeds and fish are some of the best-know sources of iron. Eat them regularly and it will definitely reflect on both your skin and hair.

Also read: Malaika Arora Reveals The Secret To Her Long, Shiny Hair- Infusion Of 3 Oils And These 2 Ingredients Is All It Takes!

(Nmami Agarwal is nutritionist at Nmami Life)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.