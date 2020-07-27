Malaika Arora Reveals The Secret To Her Long, Shiny Hair- Infusion Of 3 Oils And These 2 Ingredients Is All It Takes!

Malaika Arora applies this homemade hair oil for her weekend hair care

Cold pressed coconut oil, olive oil and castor oil seem to have won Malaika Arora's heart for hair care. In one of her recent IGTVs, the actress talks about the three can be the "holy trinity" for hair care. Hair care is as important as skincare or the care of any other part of your body. Having healthy, shiny and luscious hair is crucial to the personality for some people. "For some women hair is their identity and they deserve equal care just like your other body parts," Arora writes in her IGTV.

Malaika Arora's weekend hair care routine: Know all about it

According to Arora, shiny and luscious hair is something that we all want, but many fail to take proper care of their hair. One needn't spend every day dedicated to hair care. A few extra measures taken on the weekend (or any other day of the week when you are comparatively free), can do wonders in terms of improving your hair quality.

Talking about her weekend hair care routine, Arora shares that she uses three different kinds of hair oil: cold pressed coconut oil, olive oil and castor oil, in equal proportion. You can take 100 ml of each of these oils and mix them in a glass jar. Add a handful of fenugreek or methi seeds, along with a few curry leaves to the oil mixture and let them infuse in the oil mixture for a few days.

Coconut oil is an age-old and popular hair care product

This oil can be stored for a long period of time, informs Arora. To add to your weekend hair care routine, you can take a small portion of the oil in a bowl, heat it slightly, and massage on your hair in a circular motion. "Let the oil stay in your hair for around 45 minutes to one hour and then wash your hair thoroughly. You can try this remedy once a week and it will make your hair thicker, with more lustre," says Arora.

Methi or fenugreek seeds are a rich source of protein and nicotinic acid, both of which can be beneficial for your hair growth. Curry leaves, on the other hand, are a rich source of beta-carotene and proteins that can reduce hair fall and boost hair growth.

You gotta try this hair oil infusion this weekend. Kudos to Malaika Arora for such magical tricks!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.