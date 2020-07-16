The Secret To Malaika Arora's Morning Detox Drink: Here's Why You Must Try It Too

The detox drink needs to be consume first thing in the morning

We all tend to do a lot for improving our digestion but don't always end up getting good results. A poor digestive system can happen because of poor gut health and poor lifestyle. Poor eating habits like eating your food too quickly and overeating are some common causes of indigestion. Poor digestion can be dealt with the help of few age-old home remedies like cumin seeds and fenugreek seeds to name a very few. Not just nutritionists and health experts, but these home remedies are also followed by actress Malaika Arora.

Malaika Arora's morning detox drink for better digestion

Her regular followers on Instagram are going to be aware of the health, fitness and nutrition tips that the actress regularly gives. Her recent #MalaikasTrickOrTip post featured these very humble yet powerful ingredients fenugreek seeds and cumin seeds.

"These are the magic seeds sitting right in your kitchen. You just need to unlock their magic and see the difference yourself," Arora writes in the caption of her IGTV.

To improve your digestion, all you have to do is soak a tsp of fenugreek seeds and cumin seeds in water and leave it overnight. The seeds will get swell up, leaving their flavour and nourishment to the water. In morning, strain the water and sip on it.

"I have been using this for many years. It helps in case one feels uneasy or heartburn in the morning," says Arora in the video, while adding that she drinks this fenugreek and cumin water every morning.

"Fenugreek seeds (methi daana) and cumin seeds (jeera) have amazing health benefits and gut healing properties. Soaked in water overnight and drinking it in the morning helps in flushing out the harmful toxins from your body and it helps in improving your bowel movement," informs Arora.

To reap maximum benefits, you must have this drink first thing in the morning. It is quick, simple and easy to prepare. "It also helps you fight against digestive problems. Methi seeds are a great remedy for diabetics as well," she adds further.

Besides, these seeds can be added to tadkas of your daily food preparations. They can help in managing blood sugar levels, aid weight loss and indigestion problems.

Kudos to Malaika Arora for such fun tricks!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.