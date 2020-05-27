Home Remedies For Constipation: Know How To Use Dried Figs (Anjeer) For Better Digestion

Home remedies for constipation: Adding dried figs to your diet can help you boost digestion

Highlights Low-fibre diet can cause constipation

Constipation can affect your daily life

Drink enough water to prevent constipation

Constipation is a common issue faced by many. Poor diet and lifestyle and some medications may contribute to constipation. It can be a very uncomfortable condition that can affect your health in various ways if left untreated. For better bowel movements several home remedies can work wonders. Diet plays a major role in maintaining better digestive health. Fibre-rich foods are the best option to ensure healthy digestion. Adding an optimum amount of fibre to your daily diet can prevent constipation. One of the best remedies for constipation is dried figs. You can eat them daily and also enjoy the multiple health benefits of these.

Figs for constipation

Fig is a soft fruit that can offer you several benefits. This fruit is loaded with several health benefits. It is commonly available in dried form. Dried figs can be a part of your daily diet. These can offer you multiple health benefits as well. Dried figs are an amazing remedy for constipation which can give you noticeable results in a few uses only.

A healthy diet loaded with fibre can prevent constipation

Photo Credit: iStock

Dried figs are loaded with fibre which can help in bowel movement. These are also rich in vitamin B6 that can indirectly ease digestion.

Also read: Adding Enough Fiber To Your Diet Can Help Deal With Constipation Effectively

How to use dried figs for constipation?

You can soak two dried figs in water and keep it for some time. Eat these soaked figs at any time of the day. You can also boil them in a cup of water and drink the liquid. Consume those boiled figs as well.

Another simple method is to boil two figs in a glass of milk. Boil the milk properly and drink the milk first and then eat the boiled figs.

Also read: Constipation Treatment: Know The Best Ways To Get Rid Of It Permanently

Other health benefits of figs

Figs are loaded with zinc, magnesium, iron and B vitamins which can boost hair health

Figs are good for your hair health too

Photo Credit: iStock

Diabetics can also eat figs, studies have suggested these are diabetes-friendly dry fruit

Figs are a powerhouse of nutrition. They are rich in vitamin A, C and K, B vitamins, iron, magnesium, copper, zinc, magnesium and potassium

Also read: Constipation Remedies: Rujuta Diwekar Tells How To Perform Vajrasana As Per Your Fitness Level

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.