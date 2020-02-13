Chew These Leaves On An Empty Stomach For Some Amazing Health Benefits Like Weight Loss, Hair Growth, Better Digestion And Many More

Do not miss these health benefits of curry leaves

Highlights Curry leaves can help you fight hair fall

It can also help you lose weight effectively

Curry leaves stimulates the production of digestive enzymes

You can make your day healthier with minor changes and some healthy practices. Similarly, adding a few curry leaves to your morning routine can offer you several health benefits. Curry leaves are present in almost every kitchen. These leaves add a strong flavour and aroma to foods. But many are not aware of the health benefits these leaves can offer you. Curry leaves can offer benefits for your skin, hair and overall health. All you need to do is chew fresh curry leaves every morning on an empty stomach. This simple practice is linked with some surprising health benefits. Read on to know how you can enjoy the health benefits of kadi patta.

Health benefits of chewing curry leaves on an empty stomach

1. It can help you control hair fall

Curry leaves can help you fight hair fall. A glass of water should be the first thing in the morning. After a few minutes, you can chew a few fresh curry leaves. Chew the leaves properly and wait for at least 30 minutes before you eat breakfast. Curry leaves are rich in vitamin C, phosphorus, iron, calcium and nicotinic acid. Even topical use of curry leaves can help you fight hair fall.

Prepare hair mask with curry leaves to fight hair fall

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Curry Leaves: Simple Methods To Use These Amazing Leaves To Control Hair Fall

2. Promotes digestive health

Consuming curry leaves on an empty stomach is especially linked with better digestive health. When consumed on an empty stomach, curry leaves stimulate digestive enzymes and supports bowel movement. It can also help you relieve constipation.

3. Treats morning sickness and nausea

Curry leaves are also helpful in fighting morning sickness, nausea and vomiting. It boosts digestion which helps you treat these issues.

Also read: Top 5 Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Nausea Immediately

4. Weight loss

Chewing curry leaves supports several factors that can result in weight loss like better digestion, detoxification, better cholesterol levels and many more.

Curry leaves can help you promote weight loss

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Different Drinks You Can Prepare With Apple Cider Vinegar To Lose Weight Effectively

Curry leaves can also be a part of your different recipes. Adding curry leaves to your diet can also help you boost eyesight, promote weight loss and improves cholesterol levels.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.