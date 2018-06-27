Curry Leaves For Weight Loss: 10 Health Benefits Of Curry Leaves You Simply Cannot Miss

Benefits of curry leaves for weight loss can be achieved by including them in your diet regularly

Highlights Curry leaves can help in dealing with digestive issues Curry leaves aid in weight loss and help to maintain cholesterol levels Curry leaves can be used for treating an upset stomach

Curry leaves or kadi patta are popular in India because of its aroma and striking taste. The curry leaf tree was originally grown in India for its aromatic leaves. It slowly made way to many Asian kitchens because of its amazing and distinct flavour. Curry leaves are an essential ingredient in Kadhi Pakoda, which is quite a popular delicacy in many parts of the country. Besides, curry leaves can be added to numerous dishes. However, there is much more to curry leaves apart from their distinct flavour. Curry leaves can also be used for weight loss. They are rich in Vitamin A, B, C and B2. Curry leaves are also said to be good sources of iron and calcium. Because of this reason, curry leaves are used as part of folklore medicine to treat calcium deficiency and several other conditions.

Along with their distinct flavor, curry leaves have various health benefits



Following are some health benefits of curry leaves you cannot miss:

1. Weight loss

Surprising as it may sound, curry leaves can aid weight loss. Carbazole alkaloids work against weight gain and help in regulating cholesterol levels in the body. Thus, curry leaves can be consumed in order to aid weight loss. To increase their consumption, you can munch on dried curry leaves or add fresh or dried curry leaves to your meals. You can also add to your salad. Consume curry leaves along with a healthy diet and exercise regularly for quicker weight loss.

2. It can help in treating dysentery, constipation and diarrhea

Curry leaves can be used for treating an upset stomach. You can grind dried curry leaves and add it to buttermilk. Drink it on any empty stomach for dealing with conditions such diarrhea, constipation and dysentery. Raw and tender curry leaves can also be eaten on an empty stomach. Curry leaves are said to support bowel movement and stimulate digestive enzymes.

Curry leaves are said to support bowel movement and stimulate digestive enzymes.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. Relieves morning sickness and nausea

Women in their first trimester of pregnancy can opt for curry leaves in order to get relief from morning sickness and nausea. Curry leaves helps in increasing digestive secretions and relieve nausea, morning sickness and vomiting.

4. Eliminates bacteria

Most illness is caused by infections or because of oxidative damage in the body. Curry leaves can be used as an alternative and natural treatment for such infections. Curry leaves are full of carbazole alkaloids which are compounds with antibacterial, anti-cancer and anti-inflammatory properties. Curry leaves also contain the compound linolol. This compounds gives curry leaves their scent. This compound has bacteria-killing properties. It also helps in eliminating harmful free radicals from the body.

5. Good for diabetics

Curry leaves have been found to reduce blood glucose levels effectively. They offer protection to insulin-producing cells of pancreas and prevent damage caused by free radicals. It is probably because of minerals like copper, iron, zinc and iron that curry leaves perform this function. Thus, curry leaves can be helpful for people suffering from diabetes.

6. Good for eyesight

Traditionally, curry leaves are believed to have beneficial effect on eyesight. They prevent early onset of cataract. This primarily because curry leaves are rich in Vitamin A.

Curry leaves are believed to have beneficial effect on eyesight

Photo Credit: iStock

7. Reduce stress

Essential oil of curry leaves can help in reducing stress effectively. This is probably because calming effect of scent of curry leaves. Studies show that inhaling linalool can help in reducing stress, anxiety and depression.

8. Heals wounds, burns and skin eruptions

Curry leaves can be ground to make a fresh paste. You can add a little water to it make the paste more consistent and apply it directly on skin burns, bruises and skin eruptions like boils. The paste can even be left overnight for effective results. You can cover the wound with a bandage or medical gauze. Carbazole alkaloid compound in curry leaves speeds up the process of healing wounds which are not too deep. They help in sealing the gap and restore hair growth in the affected area. Curry leaves have a similar effect on inflamed skin, boils and first-degree burns.

Carbazole alkaloid compound in curry leaves speeds up the process of healing wounds which are not too deep

Photo Credit: iStock

9. Hair growth

Curry leaves can stimulate hair follicles and promote growth of healthy strands with normal hair pigment. Curry leaves can be used for dealing hair loss and premature graying of hair. Curry leaf extracts can help in dealing with dandruff and flaky scalp.

10. Improves memory

Incorporating curry leaves in your diet can have beneficial effects on your memory. It can help in dealing with impaired memory disorders such as Alzheimer's.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.