Hair Care Tips: Ingest 1 Tsp Of Coconut Oil In Morning For Thick, Shiny And Healthy Hair

Coconut oil has been a time-tested remedy for hair concerns

Highlights Eat Vitamin C and iron rich foods for healthy hair

Include healthy fats in your diet for a soft and well-moisturised scalp

Nuts, seeds, lentils and legumes are food sources of iron

Hair care tips: Monsoon is accompanied with hair fall, frizzy hair and other similar hair problems for many. What you eat, of course, is going to be directly reflected on your hair quality. Apart from that, regular oiling and even a few nutrient supplements can help in improving your hair quality. Nutritionist Pooja Makhija recently went live on Instagram to talk about the role that nutrition plays in hair fall, over and above hair care products and age. Consuming a balanced and healthy diet ensures that your hair stays in the active growing stage.

How to get good quality hair and reduce hair fall

In the video, Makhija gives a list of goods that are required for healthy hair and can also protect your hair from hair fall.

1. Vitamin C rich foods

Kiwi is a Vitamin C-rich food which can help in improving your scalp health. Also, the fruit helps in better assimilation of iron, which is an important micronutrient for efficient hair growth. Healthy haemoglobin levels can improve blood supply and provide adequate nutrition to hair follicles. Other vitamin C rich foods that you can have are guava, amla, oranges, lemon, broccoli and tomatoes.

Amla and Vitamin C-rich foods are good for hair health

Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Iron Deficiency, Immunity And 4 Other Reasons Why Vitamin C Is Important

2. Iron-rich foods

Now that it has been established that iron is an important nutrient for hair growth, it is recommended that you increase your dietary iron intake as well. Nuts and seeds, lentils and legumes, dark leafy green vegetables, wheatgrass, beetroot, dates, etc are all rich sources of iron.

3. Protein-rich foods

Rajma or kidney beans are a great source of vegetarian protein. Including protein-rich foods in diet can help in strengthening hair follicles. One-fourth of your main meals (breakfast, lunch and dinner) should comprise good quality protein. Chicken, fish, eggs, lentils, sprouts, soya beans, nuts and quinoa are healthy protein sources you can include in your diet.

Also read: Protein-Rich Foods: Vegetarians, Here Are Interesting Ways To Add More Protein To Your Diet

4. Healthy fats

Avocado is a good source of healthy fats and potassium. Makhija informs that avocado is a great source of Vitamin E and fatty acids that can prevent thinning of hair. Similarly, flaxseeds too contain healthy fats that are required to keep your hair follicles nurtured and your scalp soft. A soft scalp with just the right amount of moisture (neither too oily nor too dry) can help your hair look healthy and well-nourished. Other healthy fats to include in your diet are pure ghee, coconut oil, olive oil, nuts and seeds and fatty fish to name a few. "Take one tsp of virgin coconut oil on an empty stomach in the morning. It can help in improving your skin and hair quality," suggests the celebrity nutritionist.

Avocado is a rich source of Vitamin E and healthy fats

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Vitamin A rich foods

Carrots are great source of beta carotene, the precursor of Vitamin A. Tomatoes, papaya and mango are a rich source of beta carotene and Vitamin A.

Also read: Everything You Need To Know About Vitamin A: Benefits, Deficiency, Food Sources And Much More

(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.