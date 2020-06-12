Iron Deficiency, Immunity And 4 Other Reasons Why Vitamin C Is Important

Vitamin C deficiency can cause fatigue and low mood

Highlights Vitamin C is needed by the body for a stronger immunity

Citrus fruits are a rich source of Vitamin C

Vitamin C is required for memory and thinking

Vitamin C is a water-soluble vitamin which has many roles to play in the body. The Vitamin can be accessed from foods like oranges, lemon, strawberry, kiwi, bell peppers, kale, spinach and broccoli. According to National Institutes of Health, recommended daily intake of this vitamin is 75 mg for women and 90 mg for men. Signs of vitamin c deficiency can lead to dry and damaged skin, easy bruising, slow healing of wounds, painful and swollen joints, weak bones and bleeding gums to name a few.

Reasons why you need Vitamin C

1. Reduces risk of chronic diseases

This Vitamin acts as a powerful antioxidant which can strengthen the body's natural defences. It helps in reducing damage caused by free radicals. Accumulation of free radicals can increase oxidative stress, which increases risk of chronic diseases. Studies have found that increasing your Vitamin C intake can up your antioxidant levels and improve body's natural defences to fight inflammation.

Also read: What Are The Risks Of High Inflammation In The Body?

2. Heart disease

Vitamin C has beneficial effects on cholesterol and blood pressure management, which may together help in reducing risk of heart disease.

3. Iron deficiency

Those suffering from iron deficiency need Vitamin C as well. Presence of Vitamin C facilitates iron absorption in the body. To beat iron-deficiency, you need to consume both iron rich foods and Vitamin C rich foods, and supplements if required. Studies say that consuming 100 mg of Vitamin C can improve iron absorption by 67%.

Spinach contains Vitamin C which can have anti-ageing effects on the skin

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Fatigue and low mood

If you are constantly tired and have a poor mood, it could be because of deficiency of Vitamin C. These symptoms can appear even before one is entirely deficient of this Vitamin. In order to keep these symptoms away, adequate Vitamin C is required.

Also read: Tired Or Fatigued? It Could Be Sign Of A Health Issue; Find Out What

5. Immunity

Immunity boosting properties of Vitamin C are an important reason why you need this vitamin. Not only does the vitamin help in encouraging production of white blood cells, it also enables them to work more efficiently while protecting them from damage done by free radicals.

6. Memory and thinking

Oxidative stress and inflammation near the brain, spine and nerves can affect cognitive function, affect memory, thinking and increase risk of dementia. Vitamin C is a strong antioxidant. Low levels can cause inflammation and lead to the aforementioned side effects.

Vitamin C food sources

Oranges

Lemon

Guava

Bell peppers

Strawberry

Papaya

Broccoli

Pineapple

Potato

Kiwi

Cauliflower

Mango

Also read: Can I Eat Mangoes If I Am Trying To Lose Weight? Know A Nutritionist's Reply

Include a variety of vegetables in your diet and your vitamin C intake can be taken care of. Supplements can be helpful in case you have been diagnosed with a deficiency. Make sure you consult your expert before taking supplements.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.