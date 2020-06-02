Can I Eat Mangoes If I Am Trying To Lose Weight? Know A Nutritionist’s Reply

Mango for weight loss: Mangoes are rich in fibre and Vitamin C

We all love mangoes! But sadly there are so many misconceptions about this one seasonal fruit that one keeps questioning whether or not to eat them. If you see the nutrition profile mangoes - fibre, Vitamin C, copper, folate, Vitamins A, E, B5, K and B6, potassium, magnesium, manganese (the list goes on) - you will not question your choice of including them in your daily diet. However, fructose, the naturally present sugar in mangoes is what makes people doubt the king of fruits and refrain from eating them.

Can mangoes be included in a weight loss diet?

According to nutritionist Pooja Makhija, mangoes can be in included in weight loss diet. Make sure you eat the mango and don't consume it in the form of shakes or aamras or smoothes. "Stick to eating one mango in a day. Make sure you don't eat it with your meal and it in between and enjoy one mango every day," Makhija says in her Instagram story now saved as highlights.

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar agrees. "Mango is not just safe but recommended for people with diabetes and obesity for its rich nutrient profile. It is high on fibre, antioxidants and phytonutrients," she writes in one of her Insta posts.

Diabetes, cholesterol and other concerns

Mangiferin is a bioactive compound found in mangoes. It has multiple therapeutic benefits and is used in treatment of infections, diabetes, cancer and heart disease. "Worldwide, diabetic associations recommend eating fresh and seasonal fruits including mangoes," mentions Diwekar's Insta post.

Glycemic index of mangoes is 51, which technically qualifies it as low GI food. However, each person responds differently to different foods and if you have diabetes, it is the best to consult your expert before including mangoes or any other fruit in your diet.

Mangoes have a low glycemic index and this makes the fruit safe for diabetics

Heart and cholesterol

Rich in fibre and Vitamin C, mangoes can help in improving digestion and regulate blood lipid levels. The fruit can be beneficial for improving cholesterol levels. Mango contains a variety of vitamins, minerals and enzymes which have cardioprotective effect and can reduce risk of heart disease.

Other health benefits

1. Eyes and skin: Zeaxanthin and carotene are two compounds which protect the eyes and skin from damage caused by free radicals and ageing.

2. Brain: B vitamins in mangoes can help in production of red blood cells that can help in improving brain function and fat burning.

3. Liver: Phenolic compounds in mangoes can help in preventing liver damage, inflammation and chronic conditions including obesity.

