Everything You Need To Know About Vitamin A: Benefits, Deficiency, Food Sources And Much More

Highlights
- Vitamin A supports eyesight
- Dry skin can be a result of vitamin A deficiency
- Egg contain vitamin A
Your body needs enough amount of vitamin A for healthy functioning. It supports cell growth, immune functions, eyesight and fetal development. Vitamin A also supports skin health, nails and better hair growth. Several foods are rich in vitamin A including both animal-based and plant-based foods. It is advised to consume a healthy and balanced diet with all necessary vitamins and minerals. You should ensure that you add vitamin A sources as well. Here's everything you need to know about vitamin A including benefits, deficiency and food sources.
Vitamin A: Benefits, deficiency symptoms and food sources
Benefits of vitamin A
1. The most important function of vitamin A is that it supports vision and prevents night blindness. Adding enough amount of vitamin A to your diet can also slow down age-related decline of eyesight.
2. A strong immune system is required to fight the risk of several diseases. Diet plays a major role in maintaining a strong immune system. Vitamin A also helps you boost immunity.
3. Vitamin A is also good for your skin. It can help prevent acne and reduces inflammation. Vitamin A also supports cell growth which can result in better nails and hair growth.
4. An optimum amount of vitamin A also promotes bone health.
5. Vitamin A has antioxidant properties that can help reduce oxidative stress resulting in a controlled risk of cancer, heart disease and cognitive decline.
Symptoms of vitamin A deficiency
One may experience several signs and symptoms due to vitamin A deficiency including-
- Dry skin
- Night blindness
- Trouble conceiving
- Cheat or throat infection
- Acne
- Delayed wound healing
- Weak bones
Food sources of vitamin A
There are various sources of vitamin A including plant-based and animal-based sources. Cod liver oil, eggs, fortified cereal, green leafy vegetables, orange and yellow vegetables and fruits and salmon.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.