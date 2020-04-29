Everything You Need To Know About Vitamin A: Benefits, Deficiency, Food Sources And Much More

Vitamin A supports immunity, cell growth and much more

Highlights Vitamin A supports eyesight

Dry skin can be a result of vitamin A deficiency

Egg contain vitamin A

Your body needs enough amount of vitamin A for healthy functioning. It supports cell growth, immune functions, eyesight and fetal development. Vitamin A also supports skin health, nails and better hair growth. Several foods are rich in vitamin A including both animal-based and plant-based foods. It is advised to consume a healthy and balanced diet with all necessary vitamins and minerals. You should ensure that you add vitamin A sources as well. Here's everything you need to know about vitamin A including benefits, deficiency and food sources.

Vitamin A: Benefits, deficiency symptoms and food sources

Benefits of vitamin A

1. The most important function of vitamin A is that it supports vision and prevents night blindness. Adding enough amount of vitamin A to your diet can also slow down age-related decline of eyesight.

Vitamin A is extremely important for healthy eyesight

Photo Credit: iStock

2. A strong immune system is required to fight the risk of several diseases. Diet plays a major role in maintaining a strong immune system. Vitamin A also helps you boost immunity.

3. Vitamin A is also good for your skin. It can help prevent acne and reduces inflammation. Vitamin A also supports cell growth which can result in better nails and hair growth.

Also read: Is Dry Skin A Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency? Know How It Can Affect Your Skin

4. An optimum amount of vitamin A also promotes bone health.

5. Vitamin A has antioxidant properties that can help reduce oxidative stress resulting in a controlled risk of cancer, heart disease and cognitive decline.

Also read: Vitamin E For Hair Growth: Here's How It Works

Symptoms of vitamin A deficiency

One may experience several signs and symptoms due to vitamin A deficiency including-

Dry skin Night blindness Trouble conceiving Cheat or throat infection Acne Delayed wound healing Weak bones

Vitamin A deficiency can result in dry skin

Photo Credit: iStock

Food sources of vitamin A

There are various sources of vitamin A including plant-based and animal-based sources. Cod liver oil, eggs, fortified cereal, green leafy vegetables, orange and yellow vegetables and fruits and salmon.

Also read: Do Not Take These 5 Vitamin Supplements!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.