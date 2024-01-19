Haircare Tips: Stimulate Hair Growth By Incorporating These Foods In Your Diet

Aim for a balanced intake of proteins, vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats

Our diet is essential for good health. Hair problems can be a sign of poor diet among other factors. Altering your diet and incorporating healthy foods can boost your hair health along with overall well being. Keep reading as we list foods that are known to stimulate hair growth.

8 Foods that can help stimulate hair growth:

1. Eggs

Eggs are a great source of protein, biotin, and essential amino acids. Protein is the building block of hair, and biotin helps improve hair elasticity. Consume eggs cooked, boiled, or in omelettes to maximise their benefits. Additionally, eggs also promote overall health with their high nutrient content.

2. Spinach

Spinach is rich in iron, vitamins A and C, and folate. Iron helps carry oxygen to hair follicles, promoting hair growth. Consume spinach raw in salads, sautéed, or as an ingredient in smoothies. It also contributes to overall health due to its antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties.

3. Salmon

Salmon is loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, protein, vitamin D, and antioxidants. Omega-3 fatty acids help nourish hair follicles and support scalp health. Consume grilled, baked, or steamed salmon for the best results. The omega-3 fatty acids in salmon also improve heart health and reduce inflammation.

4. Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are packed with beta-carotene, which is converted to vitamin A in the body. Vitamin A aids in the production of sebum, an oily substance that keeps the scalp healthy. Enjoy baked or roasted sweet potatoes to promote hair health. They also promote healthy skin and boost the immune system.

5. Avocado

Avocados are rich in healthy fats, vitamin E, and antioxidants. The healthy fats nourish the scalp and promote hair growth. Consume avocados sliced, mashed, or in salads. Apart from hair health, avocados also support heart health and are beneficial for the skin.

6. Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds, such as almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and chia seeds, are excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E, and biotin. These nutrients prevent hair breakage, promote hair strength, and improve scalp health. Consume them as a snack, sprinkle them on salads or yogurts, or use them as a topping for smoothies. Additionally, nuts and seeds are known to enhance brain function and heart health.

7. Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt is high in protein, vitamin B5, and vitamin D. Protein strengthens hair while vitamin B5 improves blood flow to the scalp, promoting hair growth. Consume Greek yogurt plain or with added fruits and honey. It also contributes to gut health and strengthens the immune system.

8. Lentils

Lentils are rich in protein, iron, zinc, and biotin. Protein helps strengthen hair follicles, iron aids in the transportation of oxygen to the scalp, zinc promotes hair growth, and biotin improves hair elasticity. Consume lentils in soups, salads, or as a side dish. Lentils are also beneficial for heart health and digestion.

Aim for a balanced intake of proteins, vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats. Additionally, staying hydrated by drinking enough water is crucial for overall hair health. It's important to remember that good hair health is not solely dependent on food intake but also requires proper hair care, managing stress levels, and avoiding excessive heat or chemical treatments.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.