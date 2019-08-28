Hair Care: 5 Natural Ways To Restore Damaged Hair

Hair care: Oiling is the best way to keep your strong and prevent hair fall

Healthy and flawless hair can enhance your overall look. But you need to make some efforts to maintain healthy hair. Hair damage is a common problem these days. Curling, straightening, colouring, perming and any more are time to time experiments that you might be trying. But these fashion trends can take a toll on your hair health. There are multiple factors which can lead to hair damage like excessive use of heat, UV damage and damage from bleach and many more. These factors can make your hair dry, frizzy, dull and lifeless. The good news is you can fight these conditions with some inexpensive methods. Some simple ingredients can help you naturally deal with damaged hair.

Natural ways to treat hair damage

1. Oiling

Oiling is the best way to keep your hair healthy for a lifetime. Oil makes your hair strong and treats frizzy hair. Regular oiling will provide the required nourishment to your hair. You can choose different oils like olive oil, coconut oil, or tea tree oil. Massage the oils properly from roots to end. Make oiling a compulsory part of your hair care routine.

Hair Care: Olive oil can help you reduce hair damage naturally

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Regular trimming

The roots are more likely to suffer when your hair is damaged. Getting your hair trimmed will help you get rid of the damage. It will also reduce frizzy hair. Regular trims will also help your healthy hair grow. Split ends are also a common condition which can be effectively treated with regular trims. Trims will also help you manage your hair in better ways.

3. Use egg for treatment

An egg is the best natural treatment which you can offer to your hair. It is a natural moisturiser for hair which can help you manage damaged hair. You can use raw egg for better hair. Eggs can be used as a natural hair mask which will promote hair health. It will also help you prevent hair fall and give you long and strong hair.

4. Eat a healthy diet

Your diet leaves a strong impact on your hair health. A healthy diet will naturally improve your hair quality. It will give the natural strength to your hair and promote better growth. Eating a healthy diet can help you fight hair damage. Some of the best foods for hair are- nuts, seeds, green leafy vegetables, beans and foods rich in vitamin E.

Foods for hair: Foods rich in vitamin E can work wonders for your hair

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Keep all the risk factors away

If are experiencing damaged hair you must avoid some habits which can trigger the situation. Avoid the use of heat appliances as it can worsen the damage. Avoid colouring your hair and keep your hair covered while traveling outside to prevent damage from the sun and pollution.

